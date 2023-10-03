JETFUEL Energy Drink Launches Nationwide at The Vitamin Shoppe

Via an exclusive partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, JETFUEL launches three flavors of a new performance energy drink.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / JETFUEL, the creator of the all-new smooth energy and enhanced focus energy drink, announced its new, exclusive partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe®, securing distribution for the new beverage in nearly 700 retail locations nationwide.

"We're extremely excited about our partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe for this extraordinary launch. We've had enormous success with them throughout the years, so it only made sense for us to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe again on this initiative," said CEO Charles Moser.

JETFUEL is dedicated to amplifying ambition and igniting energy and performance in every individual, recognizing that greatness often requires that extra push. Whether you're an athlete pushing your limits, a student striving for excellence, or just grinding through your day, JETFUEL Energy Drink is here to ensure your mind and body are properly fueled-no matter what tasks are put in front of you.

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe is thrilled to be the exclusive retail launch partner for JETFUEL Energy Drinks. The energy drinks category is enjoying robust growth at The Vitamin Shoppe, driven by our industry-leading assortment of the latest brands, flavors, and formulations, as well as our weekly energy drink promos that have become a popular customer favorite. JETFUEL's innovative formulations, delicious flavors, and dynamic marketing continues to bring fresh excitement to this category."

JETFUEL Energy Drink is more than just a sugar-free energy drink-it's a comprehensive formula designed to provide the perfect amount of uncompromising energy and focus with every sip through three natural caffeine sources and performance-driven ingredients. Fueled with 200mg of natural caffeine, antioxidant support and B Vitamins, plus key ingredients designed to enhance focus, JETFUEL Energy Drink provides a smooth energy delivery system with long-lasting benefits.

Recently, it was announced that golf's most influential digital media personality, Paige Spiranac, revealed her relationship with JETFUEL Energy. "This partnership is a true testament of how well JETFUEL works to accurately fuel my energy," said Spiranac. "In the past, other energy drinks made me feel jittery and unable to concentrate. JETFUEL is the only drink that has genuinely enhanced my overall energy, increased my alertness, and impacted my ability to focus without any shakes. I'm excited to partner with JETFUEL to share a drink that's truly made with consumers front of mind."

Market research shows consumers are seeking functional beverages that go beyond simply supporting energy levels. Separating it from other drinks in the market, JETFUEL Energy Drink not only provides energy and performance but its patented CognatiQ® ingredient has been clinically shown to support overall brain health. Join the JETFUEL Movement today and elevate your purpose with JETFUEL Energy Drink. Ready. Jet. Go. Available in Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, and Tropic Thunderburst.

Purchase JETFUEL at nearly 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, or shop online at www.jetfuelenergy.com or www.vitaminshoppe.com.

About JETFUEL

JETFUEL is an energy and performance brand driven by 25 years of nutrition and supplement experience with a passion for designing consumer-centric products built by the consumer, for the consumer. The JETFUEL brand name delivers on both a promise to launch energy and performance products to the marketplace and is also fueled by a team of people who believe adamantly in the brand and its core principles.

At JETFUEL, we believe everyone has the potential for greatness, and when life throws a lot at you, our energy products are there to help you tackle the obstacles that come your way, no matter how big or small. Whether you're an athlete pushing their limits, an employee grinding long hours, or a student striving for excellence, JETFUEL is your unwavering companion to help you WIN each and every day. JETFUEL …. Ready. Jet. Go. For more information, please visit https://jetfuelenergy.com.

About Paige Spiranac

Recognized as the most influential media platform in golf, Paige Spiranac is a social media personality and influencer, model, golf instructor, and former professional golfer. Spiranac has surpassed over 11 million followers across her social media channels and holds the number one account in social media engagement and interaction in all of golf. Named by Maxim Magazine as the world's sexiest woman, Spiranac has shared her timeless beauty and creative brilliance to bring unprecedented attention to golf through her content, digital media initiatives, and partnerships. This includes her popular podcast, Playing A Round, and her own subscription-based content, "OnlyPaige," where fans have access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content from Paige's life, unique golf instruction, live-streamed Q&A sessions, merch, and more. For more information about Paige, please visit https://paigespiranac.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands. The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor, fitfactor KETO, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 690 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

