Enable Me named U.S. distributor for VELA Mammography Chair;

Clinically designed chair benefits patients, clinicians, radiologists

Danish healthcare manufacturing company VELA Chairs has acquired longtime Tampa private company Enable Me LLC and named it the exclusive North American distributor for its VELA Mammography Chair, which provides safety, security, and wellbeing for mammography patients.

"Seated mammography is growing in popularity for its many benefits to the patient, including reducing the stress of standing during the procedure and the incidence of unsteadiness and even falls," said Mike Laky, founder and CEO of Enable Me. "The electric height-adjustable chair, with a push bar and lockable wheels, is also crafted to provide the most optimal working conditions for the mammographer while contributing to higher image quality."

ABOUT ENABLE ME

Enable Me, headquartered in Tampa for 25 years, provides high-quality assistive and rehabilitation devices across the United States to families and caregivers who understand the value of its stable, secure, user friendly mobile seating products that enhance the users' quality of life and independence. Clients also include the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, university hospitals, Johns Hopkins, UCLA, Apple, and Harvard, among a host of other clients.

ABOUT VELA

VELA is a Danish family business established in 1935 by Vermund Larsen. For almost 90 years, VELA has been dedicated to creating comfortable, ergonomic chairs focused on design, function, and high quality and is committed to providing sustainable and exceptional products for each customer.

ABOUT VELA MEDICAL

VELA Medical specializes in developing chairs and stools tailored to the specific needs of healthcare departments, patients and medical personnel alike. All chairs comply with the strict requirements of the healthcare sector, and therefore VELA Medical products can be found in hospitals, specialist doctors, general practitioners, health clinics and laboratories.

