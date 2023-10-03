Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN") announced today that WiLAN has entered into a license with LG Electronics Inc. ("LG").

LG has obtained a license to wireless patents owned by WiLAN and its subsidiaries that relate to LG's 4G telematics control units for use in automobiles. LG's previous wireless license expired in late 2022 and this license reflects the continued strength of WiLAN's wireless patent portfolio.

The license fees payable by LG and all other terms of the license agreement are confidential.

WiLAN is a successful licensing company that helps companies unlock the value of intellectual property by acquiring, managing and licensing their patent portfolios. The company operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. WiLAN was recently acquired by Owlpoint IP Opportunities JVF I LP, a joint venture between Arena Investors, LP and Owlpoint Capital Management, LLC. For more information, please visit www.wilan.com, www.arenaco.com and www.owlpointcapital.com.

