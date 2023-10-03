Twilio Flex Powers Digital Helpdesks, Providing Personalized Aid and Enhanced Communication for Refugees and Migrants in Hungary and The Netherlands

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today's leading brands, and The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the world's largest humanitarian network, today announced that the IFRC has selected Twilio Flex, the cloud-based digital engagement solution, to power its digital helpdesk in Hungary and the Netherlands. This strategic integration supports the IFRC in meeting the growing global demand for its assistance, including the need to scale additional support for the Ukrainian conflict, which influenced the adoption of the Twilio Flex-powered helpdesk in neighboring Hungary. This collaboration reinforces the importance of delivering humanitarian aid at scale with technology, as the IFRC is set to further extend its humanitarian reach with Twilio Flex in 15 additional countries. This new model utilizes digital communications to deliver more timely and individualized assistance, catering to specific needs a displaced person may have from the moment of displacement through to resettlement.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has displaced over eight million individuals, creating a pressing demand for efficient and responsive humanitarian services. Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, Twilio's social impact customers have been able to reach 5 million affected individuals and send more than 55 million messages to support those in need. The Data Digital initiative of the Netherlands Red Cross, called the 510, was tasked with developing digital helpdesks capable of managing the surging demand for support related to this conflict. The 510 reports that since its October 2022 launch, the Hungarian Red Cross' helpdesk has dealt with thousands of cases supporting people displaced from Ukraine with cash and voucher assistance, a form of humanitarian aid that delivers financial support directly to those affected. With cash and vouchers in hand, individuals may determine their own path to recovery. Leveraging Twilio Flex's customizable front-end ticketing system and toll-free number, the helpdesk streamlines the provision of aid in three different languages and across relevant local channels such as Viber. This approach has enabled the small helpdesk staff to significantly increase the number of questions they're able to resolve successfully.

While the Hungarian Red Cross operated helpdesk primarily focuses on facilitating cash and voucher assistance for those fleeing Ukraine, the Netherlands Red Cross' helpdesk, called Redline, provides a comprehensive suite of services to undocumented migrants living in the Netherlands, including crucial information about local hospitals and shelters. Launched five months ago, Redline serves as a bridge for undocumented individuals hesitant to engage with government entities, offering anonymous assistance via a WhatsApp helpdesk powered by Twilio Flex, and providing a secure platform for those in need via accessible channels.

The digital helpdesks are the latest collaboration between the IFRC and Twilio. The IFRC has already successfully deployed Twilio's messaging system to dispatch updates to those seeking help via SMS. Looking forward, the IFRC plans to continue leveraging the power of Twilio Flex to offer personalized aid. Its innovative partnership with Twilio not only enhances its ability to support the record number of displaced people globally, but it also promotes the effective use of humanitarian funding, which has been constrained over the last two years.

"With humanitarian needs growing faster than ever and yet the amount of aid having flatlined, we sought a technology partner who could enable us to get more value from every dollar that is donated. Twilio's robust platform enables us to design custom solutions for varying use cases, ultimately providing support to individuals from the moment of displacement through to their resettlement," said Juriaan Lahr, Director of Digital Transformation at the IFRC. "Twilio Flex's customizable approach allows us to deliver personalized aid that caters to varying individual needs, from delivering direct cash and voucher assistance to providing crucial information anonymously across multiple communication channels."

Humanitarian aid organizations understand that reaching people through their mobile devices is one of the most efficient and effective ways to help displaced people access support. "Twilio.org's mission is to help social impact organizations expand their reach and scale their efforts, and the IFRC is on the leading edge of digitizing humanitarian aid. They are using technology to accelerate the crucial support the IFRC and its 191 National Societies provide on the ground," says Erin Reilly, Chief Social Impact Officer at Twilio. "Together, we aim not just to provide basic necessities, but to support individuals to make informed decisions about their needs, highlighting a future of humanitarian aid that's digital, scalable, and person-centered."

To learn more about how to use Flex to expand your organizations reach, visit: https://www.twilio.com/flex.

About IFRC

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is the world's largest humanitarian organization, providing assistance to millions of people affected by natural hazards, conflicts, and health emergencies. With a presence in nearly every country, IFRC works tirelessly to alleviate suffering, restore dignity, and empower communities to build resilience.

510 is an initiative of The Netherlands Red Cross using data and digital technology to support aid workers and decision makers with helping people affected before, during, and after a disaster or crisis. The 510 division works to support the 191 National Societies. www.510.global

About Twilio.org

Effective communication and engagement play a critical role in helping social impact organizations meet the increased demand for their services. Twilio started Twilio.org to be the engine behind social impact organizations, helping them use Twilio technology, people, and funding to supercharge their reach. Twilio.org partners with thousands of nonprofits, social enterprises, international NGOs, and local governments to deliver critical services and support to over half a billion people around the world.

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003291135/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

press@twilio.com