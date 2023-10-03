Apiture Named Gold Winner for Embedded Finance Innovation in Juniper Research Future Digital Awards

Apiture recognized by Juniper Research for third consecutive year

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has been named a Gold Winner for Embedded Finance Innovation by Juniper Research in its 2023 Future Digital Awards.

Apiture earned the designation for helping banks and credit unions tap into the power of embedded banking. Through relationships with non-financial partners, this strategy empowers financial institutions to deliver banking services outside of traditional channels, providing their customers with added convenience and an improved digital experience.

The Future Digital Awards recognize organizations that have made remarkable contributions to their industry and are poised to have a significant impact in the future. This is the third consecutive year that Apiture has been recognized by Juniper Research, a testament to the Apiture platform's ability to meet the evolving digital banking needs of U.S. banks and credit unions.

"Being recognized again this year by Juniper Research is truly an honor, one that reinforces the commitment of the entire Apiture team to shape the future of digital banking," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "Apiture is dedicated to providing financial institutions of all sizes with new opportunities like embedded banking that help them grow in an increasingly competitive industry."

This award win follows several notable partnerships and product developments Apiture has announced this year, including the introduction of family banking through a partnership with Greenlight and the launch of Business Insights through an integration with Monit.

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.

