Science On Call: The Secret Ingredient Behind Sticky's The Finger Joint's Success

AI-Powered IT Help Desk Helps Leading Chicken Finger Chain Set New Standards for Restaurant IT

In the fast-paced world of fast-casual restaurants, where every second counts and every customer's experience matters, Sticky's The Finger Joint turned to the seasoned experts at Science On Call , the lightning-fast, AI-powered help desk for restaurants, for a transformative IT support experience.

The result? A partnership that not only bridged the IT gap for the Sticky's team but set a new standard for technology transitions in the restaurant industry. Science On Call is proud to back the industry's innovator in chicken fingers, and emulate Sticky's mission - the desire to think outside of the box for how a restaurant could serve them.

"Sticky's has created 'the best damn chicken finger' and we're proud to help support them by creating the best damn IT experience for the Sticky's team," said Andy Freivogel, CEO and co-founder, Science On Call. "At Science On Call, we don't just embrace technology - we champion it as a means to create remarkable dining experiences."

Sticky's The Finger Joint turned to Science On Call for their expertise in restaurant technology support. Science On Call's dedicated team of restaurant technologists helped Sticky address their IT needs during this critical phase.

During a period of IT team transition, Sticky's The Finger Joint's internal IT team encountered occasional hurdles in adapting to the evolving demands of the restaurant industry. As Sticky's expanded and added locations, its operators needed additional IT support to keep mission-critical tech systems up and running.

Sticky's leadership team faced a decision; invest heavily in internal IT infrastructure (funneling capital away from their growth), or tap external restaurant IT experts to support their existing in-house technology teams.

Science On Call stepped in with a tailored solution that addressed the challenges faced by Sticky's The Finger Joint's internal IT team during their transitional phase. Leveraging their robust restaurant database, Science On Call not only swiftly resolved IT issues but also proactively identified potential problems before they could disrupt operations.

Science On Call's specialized team, well-versed in restaurant technology, provided targeted solutions and streamlined communication channels for Sticky's staff, making tech support easily accessible. This collaborative effort ensured a smooth transition and allowed Sticky's to continue delivering an exceptional dining experience to their customers.

"Our operators cannot afford the 'back-and-forth' exchanges that are customary with traditional help desks or IT support mechanisms germane to companies of our size; they need issues resolved in real-time," said Paul Tuennerman, Executive Vice-President and Board Member for Sticky's. "The transition from in-house to Science On Call was flawless and the impact on our operations was immediate."

Science On Call, the trusted partner of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and fast-casual brands nationwide, has distinguished itself through its unwavering commitment to restaurant technology support.

To learn more about Science On Call, visit: https://scienceoncall.com/

About Science On Call

Science On Call is the lightning-fast, AI-powered help desk for restaurants. Built with restaurants in mind, Science On Call offers 24/7/365 tech support services to anticipate and solve everyday restaurant tech issues from point of sale, internet, Wi-Fi, online ordering, email and phone systems. Customers can text, call or email Science's dedicated team of restaurant technologists, who leverage a proprietary database of technology resolutions from hundreds of restaurants to solve the most common tech problems in a matter of minutes. Fast-growing QSR and fast casual brands across the country rely on Science to ease the burden on their staff, reduce internal IT spending and make their tech work for them, not against them. Take restaurant tech off your plate at scienceoncall.com.

About Sticky's The Finger Joint

Sticky's was created out of a love for chicken fingers and the desire to think outside of the box. Our founders realized that there were a lot of New Yorkers who really loved chicken fingers but didn't have a great place to get them; and thus, Sticky's was born! Our mission is to create the best damn experience through the comfort of chicken fingers in a fun, inclusive space. Learn more at stickys.com

