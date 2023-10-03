Lumu Technologies Announces Integration with Digital Attack Surface Platform from Trend Micro

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Lumu Technologies, the creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that enables organizations to operate cybersecurity proficiently, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Trend Micro and Trend Vision One, a threat defense platform that goes beyond extended detection and response (XDR).

This new integration combines Lumu's visibility into malicious activity affecting network infrastructure with Trend Vision One's industry-leading threat defense platform. Users of both platforms can now gauge the effectiveness of their cybersecurity measures, automate their defenses based on identified threats and coordinate rapid response strategies against potential cyber attacks.

"In cybersecurity, we are stronger together. Our mutual commitment to combating cybersecurity threats has led to this collaboration," said Ricardo Villadiego, founder and CEO of Lumu, "By integrating our technology with Trend Micro, we aim to provide customers with the means to streamline their defenses using their existing cybersecurity infrastructure, thus enhancing the effectiveness of their response to cyber threats."

Key benefits of the integration include:

Complete visibility into malicious activity present on the network.

Automated ingestion of indicators of compromise from a wide range of sources.

Measurement of the effectiveness of the cybersecurity strategy.

Optimization of your Trend Vision One ecosystem while reducing costs.

"Innovation is pivotal in maintaining a competitive edge as we continue to adapt to the fast-changing threat landscape," said Mike Gibson, senior VP of global customer success and services at Trend Micro.

"We are excited about this addition to the Trend Vision One ecosystem. The cooperation we have established is firmly rooted in our shared vision for bolstering enterprise security. We believe that this integration not only reinforces our mutual commitment to resolving cybersecurity challenges but also paves the way for innovations that will keep us ahead of evolving threats."

