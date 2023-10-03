Program Designed to Identify Age-Related Brain Health Issues at an Early Stage, Allowing Effective Provision of Coordinated Care

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTC Pink: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) ("the Company" or "Cognetivity"), a leading AI healthcare technology company, is delighted to announce a collaboration with the Mediclinic Group ("Mediclinic"), a prominent international private hospital group operating across Europe, the Middle East and Southern Africa. This pivotal partnership will start in the United Arab Emirates and is set to revolutionize brain health diagnosis and care in the region, effectively addressing the escalating concern around Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive health issues. Under this commercial engagement, Cognetivity's state-of-the-art cognitive assessment platform, CognICA, will be seamlessly integrated into Mediclinic's healthcare services. CognICA harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver rapid, accurate, and non-invasive cognitive assessments, allowing accurate, early detection of brain health issues. This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of both Cognetivity and Mediclinic to take a proactive stance against the rising challenges around brain health.

The collaboration will roll out in a phased approach, commencing with the inclusion of CognICA into Mediclinic's Healthy Aging Program. This initial phase empowers family medicine doctors, geriatricians, and neurologists across select clinics and hospitals to conduct cognitive screenings on individuals aged 50 and above. By identifying cognitive impairments early on, interventions are much more effective, and this initiative aligns with Mediclinic's dedication to preventative care, promoting optimal patient well-being and quality of life.

As the engagement progresses, CognICA will further enhance Mediclinic's Cognitive Diagnostic Pathway, facilitating precise evaluations and tailored recommendations by neurologists. Additionally, the partnership will extend to the clinical services of Park View Hospital, expanding the reach of cognitive screening and monitoring to a diverse patient population and improving patient outcomes in this rapidly growing at-risk group.

"Through this strategic partnership, Cognetivity and Mediclinic are reshaping the landscape of brain health care in the UAE," commented Mazen Sobh, Vice President of Commercial Development at Cognetivity. "Our joint effort leverages technological innovation and medical expertise to drive impactful change in how cognitive health is diagnosed and managed. CognICA's unique attributes are ideal for the delivery of effective, early detection of brain health issues and we look forward to expanding our work with Mediclinic as we move forwards."

Willie Willemse, Chief Strategy Officer at Mediclinic Middle East, echoed the sentiment, saying, "This collaboration signifies Mediclinic's commitment to advancing patient care in the UAE. By integrating CognICA, we are embracing a proactive approach to cognitive health, ensuring that our patients receive the highest standard of care and support."

This strategic partnership represents a significant step toward addressing the growing challenge of cognitive health disorders in the UAE, emphasizing the commitment of both organizations to improving patient outcomes and overall quality of life.

Cognetivity Neurosciences' mission is to utilize its AI platform technology to transform the landscape of brain health globally, enhance the quality of care provided to patients and to reduce the burden and cost to providers and payers, delivering the company's vision of A Brighter Mind for a Fuller Life.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences

Cognetivity is a technology company that has developed a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial, and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to test the performance of large areas of the brain to help detect early signs of cognitive dysfunction. CognICA is currently available for clinical use in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and the Middle East, with regulatory approval in other regions expected later in 2023.

About Mediclinic Group



Mediclinic is a diversified international private healthcare services group, established in South Africa in 1983, with divisions in Switzerland, Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia) and the Middle East. Mediclinic is focused on providing specialist-orientated, multi-disciplinary services across the continuum of care in such a way that the Group will be regarded as the most respected and trusted provider of healthcare services by patients, medical practitioners, funders and regulators of healthcare in each of its markets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release, including those identified by the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions, to the extent they relate to the Company or its management, constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, the "Forward-Looking Statements"). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on a number of assumptions regarding our current and future business strategies and the environment in which we operate. We assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit: website: www.cognetivity.com or contact: info@cognetivity.com; media inquiries can be sent to pr@cognetivity.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182762