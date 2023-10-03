Polystar OSIX AB: Telia Sweden Chooses Elisa Polystar for Data Management Platform as It Accelerates Digitalization Journey

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Polystar, a world-leading provider of data management, services assurance, and network automation solutions, announced today that Telia Sweden has chosen its cloud-native data management platform and analytics tool, with an initial focus on network performance.

Elisa Polystar has been a technology partner to Telia Sweden for over 20 years, providing market-leading service assurance solutions. The addition of the performance data management and analytics platform will remove data siloes and enable a centralized real-time view of the network providing Telia Sweden with an enhanced ability to identify faults and improve service quality and customer experience.

"Data, analytics, and artificial intelligence are central to our digital transformation," said Rainer Deutschmann, Group Chief Operating Officer at Telia Company. "As we digitize and automate our operations, we extend our partnership with Elisa Polystar to run our IT and networks even more efficiently. We leverage real-time and vast amounts of data from all relevant sources to improve detection, resolution, and prevention of incidents, ultimately to further improve service quality for our customers."

"Unlocking the potential of data within operators' networks is the key to better understanding and improving performance and customer experience, and Elisa Polystar's powerful platform offers unparalleled insight into service quality with a unified view of the network in real-time," said Anssi Okkonen, CEO of Elisa Polystar. "We are delighted to strengthen and grow our long-term relationship with Telia Sweden to support them in their digital transformation."

Elisa Polystar's cloud-native data management and analytics platform combined with its KALIX presentation tool enables CSPs to access and analyze vast amounts of data from multi-vendor radio and core network elements.

The platform helps operators to remove and virtualize the data siloes in their business, drawing data from multiple sources to convert them into actionable reports and insights that can improve network performance and customer experience while reducing costs.

ABOUT ELISA POLYSTAR

Elisa Polystar, part of Elisa Group, is an innovative provider of cloud-native AI-driven data management, analytics, and automation solutions for CSPs globally. Our products fuel digital transformation and help reduce both OPEX and CAPEX costs, while enhancing customer experiences.

Our portfolio - proven with hundreds of CSPs - integrates AI-driven analytics with automation. It unlocks the benefits of closed-loop network operations and optimization, and automation in the RAN and transport domains - delivering self-driving networks. Our solutions are compatible with any network, as well as any service, including IoT and 5G network slicing.

With our background as a subsidiary of Finland's largest CSP, Elisa Polystar's solutions are developed in a live network, and with the unique needs of operators in mind: by an operator, for operators.

Elisa Polystar is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 by an Accredited Certification Body.

For more information, please visit www.elisapolystar.com.

