Mattiq says it is evaluating "millions of combinations" of different alternatives to iridium for PEM electrolysis, while Hystar, Air Liquide, and Trillium Energy Solutions have revealed plans for the North American hydrogen market.Mattiq is developing a range of alternatives to iridium, a costly and rare element crucial in proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolyzers. The alternatives offer comparable or superior performance at a significantly lower cost, according to the Chicago-based company. It achieved this by evaluating "millions of combinations" of different elements for their suitability ...

