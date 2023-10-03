Veryon, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, recently announced its acquisition of Rusada, a prominent player in the aviation maintenance management software industry since 1987. This strategic move solidifies Veryon's commitment to innovation while strengthening its position as a trusted aviation management software market leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rusada to the Veryon family," said Norman Happ, chief executive officer for Veryon. "Rusada's track record of innovation and service in aviation maintenance management software is an ideal complement to our existing portfolio of industry-leading solutions. The combined power of our teams, the expanded range of products and our robust customer base will enable Veryon to serve aviation operators of all sizes around the world."

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Rusada has a presence across the globe with employees in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, India, Singapore and Australia. Rusada's software is used by nearly 100 customers that operate over 2,000 aircraft collectively.

"This acquisition allows us to become part of the leading aviation platform and diversify and expand our market presence across the industry," said Julian Stourton, chief executive officer for Rusada. "In aligning ourselves strategically with the resources, technology and superior customer experience that Veryon offers, we are confident that together is a way for our team to continue to be a part of serving as a leading-edge provider of aviation software."

With the completion of this acquisition, Veryon gains access to Rusada's extensive expertise, advanced technology and global customer base from every corner of the industry, including commercial, charter, business, military and government operations. Envision, the company's key solution, is a single hub for managing airworthiness, maintenance, and flight operations. The product's wide range of functionality paired with user-friendly interfaces provides users with accurate and insightful data.

These combined companies will provide aircraft operators with unparalleled features, including asset management, maintenance planning, supply chain optimization, compliance monitoring and data analytics.

Veryon and Rusada customers can continue to expect uninterrupted 24/7/365 support and ongoing product enhancements. The acquisition will allow both companies the ability to offer a wider selection of solutions while maintaining the trusted reputation and brand attributes of both providers.

Since 1973, Veryon has expanded by adding new partners, content and technology through the acquisition of CaseBank and Flightdocs, and today offers aviation operators technology to better access publications, fix maintenance issues faster and operate more efficiently without compromising compliance. The Veryon brand is trusted by over 7,500 customers across 165 countries, serving over 70,000 users and over 25 percent of the world's largest airlines.

