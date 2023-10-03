Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Recognized in Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, including eight hotels within the portfolio of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®, the independent division of hotel management company Pyramid Global Hospitality.

More than 520,000 readers from Condé Nast Traveler in the U.S. and U.K. shared their global travel experiences, providing a comprehensive perspective on destinations they eagerly plan to revisit. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their extensive history as the travel industry's longest-running and most esteemed accolades, continue to stand among the ultimate symbols of excellence within the travel sector. The complete list of winners is available online.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' properties rated by readers as top resorts in their respective categories include:

La Cantera Resort & Spa , a San Antonio, Texas retreat overlooking 550 acres of the Texas Hill Country, ranked #1 in The Southwest.

, a San Antonio, Texas retreat overlooking 550 acres of the Texas Hill Country, ranked #1 in The Southwest. Turtle Bay Resort , nestled on the North Shore of Hawaii's Oahu island, ranked #10 in Hawaii.

, nestled on the North Shore of Hawaii's Oahu island, ranked #10 in Hawaii. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa , a treasured destination in Bermuda for oceanfront escapes since 1923, ranked #11 in the Atlantic Islands.

, a treasured destination in Bermuda for oceanfront escapes since 1923, ranked #11 in the Atlantic Islands. The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa , set in the heart of Vermont's Green Mountains, ranked #14 in New England.

, set in the heart of Vermont's Green Mountains, ranked #14 in New England. Stonewall Resort, a lakeside Adirondack-style lodge in West Virginia, ranked #14 in The South.

Properties within the portfolio ranked among the top hotels, include:

Boston Harbor Hotel , a waterfront sanctuary at Rowes Wharf, ranked #6 in Boston.

, a waterfront sanctuary at Rowes Wharf, ranked #6 in Boston. The Old No. 77 Hotel , set in the historic Warehouse Arts District of New Orleans, ranked #6 in New Orleans.

, set in the historic Warehouse Arts District of New Orleans, ranked #6 in New Orleans. Hotel Valley Ho, a chic retreat complete with a modern flair in the heart of Scottsdale, ranked #9 in The Southwest & West.

Eric Gavin, chief operating officer of the luxury & lifestyle division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, remarked, "Condé Nast Traveler is a trusted guide to some of the world's most seasoned and well-experienced travelers. We are thankful to see that their readers recognize so many of the properties managed by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. And I extend my thanks to the local teams operating our hotels for all they do to be the difference. It is their passion and commitment to excellence that earns us the loyalty of our guests."

From top left: La Cantera Resort & Spa; Boston Harbor Hotel; The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, Turtle Bay Resort; Stonewall Resort; Turtle Bay Resort; Hotel Valley Ho; The Old No. 77 Hotel

