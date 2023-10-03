OneMeta AI: OneMeta Inc. Announces the Launch of VerbumCall at the LD Micro Conference on October 4, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel: The Ultimate AI-Driven Mobile Phone Translation Service-Revolutionizing Global Communication

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI). OneMeta Inc., with its pioneering Verbum OS operating system behind its AI-powered language solutions, will unveil the groundbreaking VerbumCall, a game-changing phone-to-phone language translation service-set to redefine the boundaries of human communication. With a powerful focus on language interpretation, sentiment, and context, VerbumCall achieves astonishing 94+% accuracy, eliminating language barriers and connecting the world like never before. Harnessing the power of VerbumOS - the Adaptative Multilingual Recognition System, VerbumCall sets a new benchmark for translation and interpretation services in 152 languages.

Saúl Leal, CEO of OneMeta will provide a full demonstration on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:30 pm PDT at the LD Micro Conference at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

VerbumCall does not require an app or the Internet. It is the revolutionary breakthrough that businesses, governments, and individuals have long awaited.

Users will experience uninterrupted conversations as VerbumCall, will translate in less than a second, allowing callers and recipients to communicate effortlessly in their native languages, fostering a world of infinite connection.

From healthcare to education, government, geopolitical, and customer service call centers, VerbumCall will transform industries and lives globally. Medical professionals will now communicate with non-English-speaking patients quickly and accurately; while schools, parents, and students benefit from precise communications. Customer service call centers will now be clearly understood.

"We are ecstatic to announce and unveil VerbumCall, the pinnacle of AI-based language solutions," said Saúl Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "Our dedicated team has developed a service that transcends language barriers, interpreting and transcribing languages with unprecedented speed and accuracy. VerbumCall is the catalyst that will unite the world, breaking the last great barrier-language. It is time to embrace a truly inclusive world, as the flow of knowledge accelerates to light speed."

Discover VerbumCall today. Visit the OneMeta Inc. website: www.onemeta.ai to learn more about this transformative service that is redefining the future of communication.

