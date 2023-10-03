Webster Bank: Webster Recognized as a Corporate Citizen of the Year by Long Island Business News

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Webster Bank is pleased to announce its recognition as a Corporate Citizen of the Year by Long Island Business News in the publication's 2023 Corporate Citizenship Awards.

Long Island Business News annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to the Long Island community. Corporate Citizenship honorees are recognized for their impact on multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions, fundraising and volunteer efforts.

"We are honored to be recognized by Long Island Business Journal for our support of the many organizations that work to create opportunity and economic vitality on Long Island," said Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at Webster. "As a values-driven organization, we are proud to support the communities we serve throughout our footprint."

Webster Bank, whose contributions are made by the corporation as well as its charitable foundation, will be honored along with fellow honorees at the LIBN's Corporate Citizenship Awards on September 19 at Crest Hollow Country Club, Woodbury, New York.

About Webster

Webster Bank ("Webster") is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with more than $70 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including our latest annual report, please visit our About page. To find our latest press releases, visit the Webster Newsroom.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Webster Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Webster Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/webster-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Webster Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789603/webster-recognized-as-a-corporate-citizen-of-the-year-by-long-island-business-news