The lead singer of the group and founder of SM ventures will take over the day-to-day operations of the retail tech startup

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - AI Retail tech startup Aisles has announced that Jesus Ortiz Paz, founder of SM Ventures, a San Bernardino-based private venture firm and lead singer of the Mexican music group Fuerza Regida, is their new CEO. Ignacio Rosales, the founder of Aisles, will now transition to the role of Chairman, guiding the company's strategic endeavours, with Ortiz Paz at the operational forefront. The move comes after the startup recently raised $10 million, with SM Ventures as the lead investor.





Speaking about the development, Rosales said to the media, "While Ortiz Paz's musical journey is well-documented and celebrated, not many are privy to his feats in entrepreneurship. Beyond the lyrical notes and stage performances, he has been actively involved behind the scenes with the inception and growth of all of Aisles' brands. His involvement, first as an original angel investor and later as the brain behind SM Ventures, has been instrumental in its securing of $ 10 million in funding."

With brands like TRUSTIS, TECH WHEEL, SAFTIES, and SAVES, Ortiz Paz has hinted at investing in more research and development to keep solving retail and logistical challenges using Artificial Intelligence. Moreover, he is keen on branching into new industries by blending entertainment and high-end technology in the future.





About his new role, Ortiz said, "I'm grateful for the trust Rosales has placed in me. I have been following the developments at Aisles very closely and now will be working with renewed enthusiasm. For my music fans who are worried that I'm calling it a day, it's not the case. Music has always been my passion, and they can expect to see me at the Otro Pedo Tour."

Individuals interested in learning more about development related to Aisles can visit their website at aisles.app or reach out via their official communication channels.

About Aisles

Aisles is a Portland-based AI company that harnesses advanced AI solutions to solve challenges in the logistics and retail space. With brands like SAVES, TECH WHEEL, TRUSTIS, and SAFTIES under its umbrella, the company has risen to the number 82 spot on Crunchbase, the authoritative platform for business insights.

