03.10.2023
DJ ApeX Protocol Launches Telegram Bot for Effortless Decentralized Derivatives Trading 

ApeX 
ApeX Protocol Launches Telegram Bot for Effortless Decentralized Derivatives Trading 
03-Oct-2023 / 15:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY APEX 
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, October 3, 2023 | October 03, 2023 08:11 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
The leading crypto derivatives DEX, ApeX Protocol, has launched the ApeX Bot, marking a significant milestone as the 
inaugural L2 DEX Telegram (TG) bot catering to derivatives trading within a decentralized framework. Its standout 
feature is its utilization of the revolutionary Bot Key solution, developed in-house by the ApeX team. This 
cutting-edge technology serves as a robust defense mechanism, mitigating the substantial risks often linked to user 
fund thefts and hacks prevalent with the centralized alternatives. To celebrate its Telegram debut, ApeX is rolling out 
a referral campaign, where participants can tap into a USD30,000 USDC prize pool. 
ApeX Telegram Bot: Security and Self-Custody 
In recent months, crypto TG bots have gained significant traction, with over USD190 million worth of trading activity. 
Yet, despite their popularity, these bots are not without their challenges, e.g., their centralized nature and limited 
functionalities. ApeX Bot seeks to address these concerns by implementing a decentralized approach, with a strong focus 
on user fund security. 
Unlike existing TG crypto bots that do not allow users to maintain custody of their assets, the ApeX Bot empowers users 
with full control over their holdings. ApeX's innovative decentralized model, powered by the Bot Key solution, 
minimizes the risks associated with centralized alternatives, providing users with added security. 
As the first-ever L2 DEX bot supporting derivatives trading, ApeX Bot sets itself apart from the competition, offering 
various features to users: 
   -- Testnet: Conveniently test platform functions and receive step-by-step guidance. 
   -- Synchronization: Seamlessly sync your login status from ApeX desktop and mobile. 
   -- Trading: Easily choose markets, place orders, and monitor P&L in real-time. 
   -- Position Management: Close positions, track P&L, and check balances effortlessly. 
   -- Referral System: Streamlined management of referral codes, links, and trade bounty claims. 
30,000 USDC Up For Grabs 
To celebrate the launch of the ApeX Bot, users have the opportunity to earn USDC rewards by referring friends and 
communities who are new to ApeX Pro using the ApeX Bot. Each referral via a unique invitation link qualifies for 
exciting rewards. Please check out details on the ApeX Protocol official blog. 
Road Ahead 
ApeX Protocol has a forward-looking roadmap for its trading bot. Upcoming enhancements include the integration of 
trading signals, offering users valuable insights with relevant market data as well as support for the copy trading 
functionality that will allow users to directly replicate trades via ApeX Bot on Telegram. 
"As ApeX continues to innovate and lead in the crypto trading space, the introduction of the ApeX Bot marks yet another 
milestone in its commitment to providing users with the best trading tools and experiences", said Tekla I, head of 
Business Development at ApeX Protocol. 
Join ApeX Protocol today and experience the future of decentralized derivatives trading with the ApeX Bot on Telegram. 
Get started now. 
About ApeX Pro 
ApeX Pro is a non-custodial trading platform that delivers limitless cross-margined perpetual contracts to its 
metacommunity under a new social trading framework. It is primed to deliver limitless access to the perpetual swaps 
market with its order book model, as it remains committed to the promises of not just speed and efficiency, but also 
security with transparency on traders' preferred derivatives trading assets. 
 Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | Blog 
For media inquiries, please contact: 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Mariam I 
 
mariam@davionlabs.com 
