03.10.2023
Metacade Announces Breakthrough Collaboration with Polygon Labs

Metacade Announces Breakthrough Collaboration with Polygon Labs 
03-Oct-2023 / 15:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY METACADE 
 
London, United Kingdom | October 03, 2023 08:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
 Metacade, the world's first community-led gaming platform, has confirmed a collaboration with Polygon Labs, focused on 
driving user acquisition, testing and the adoption of 100's of new games and customers on the Polygon protocols. The 
move opens up the brand to a significant global audience of gamers on the biggest gaming blockchain to add to the 
already vibrant community of gaming enthusiasts on Metacade. 
Metacade's CEO, Russell Bennett, said "This collaboration has always been a part of our goals, driven by our profound 
respect for Polygon Labs' remarkable work and our shared passion for blockchain gaming. After all, it's evident that 
the Polygon protocols will play a pivotal role in the future of the industry. My team and I are working tirelessly to 
deliver a modern UI that can scale for both off-chain and on-chain usage within our game suite. Furthermore, we're 
dedicated to supporting hundreds of new games across all formats. Developing on Polygon will help us deliver a bigger 
and better Metacade primed for the growing global GameFi market." 
Polygon and the road to mass adoption 
The Polygon protocols, a leading set of Ethereum-scaling blockchain architecture, have become a linchpin in the realm 
of gaming, the intersection of gaming and decentralized finance. This blockchain network has revolutionized the GameFi 
landscape by addressing the scalability and cost issues that once hindered the growth of blockchain gaming. The Polygon 
protocols' efficient scaling solutions and low transaction fees have not only enhanced the gaming experience but have 
also opened doors for developers to create immersive, blockchain-powered games that offer true ownership of in-game 
assets and the potential for financial rewards. 
This commitment to improved gaming experiences complements Metacade's vision of delivering the latest in premium gaming 
to its customers; especially due to the efficiency with which P2E can be delivered. Reduced gas fee transactions mean a 
more immersive and smoother gaming experience that isn't mired by high-cost and slow transactions. 
The Polygon protocols have seen huge success with 100s of games launched, with a number of viral projects including 
Gelato (GEL). This is especially significant for Metacade, which initially focused on Arcade games but recently has 
re-positioned to support a much larger range of game types. 
Dennis Lavelle, Head of Partnerships at Metacade said "the amount of conversations we've had with gaming studios and 
blockchains this Q3 about where the industry is moving led us to the decision to broaden our product offering. It's the 
natural evolution of Metacade, rather than a tangent. We'll always stay true to our roots in arcade gaming but 
embracing modern mobile gaming puts us in a significantly stronger position to capture a bigger slice of the gaming 
pie, and also attract more investment in the MCADE token and consequently reward the loyalty of our investor 
community". 
About Polygon Labs 
 Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem 
developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. 
Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling 
solutions, including Layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability 
protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands 
of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 350 million, 1.6 million smart contracts created and 3 billion total 
transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, 
such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is 
carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative. 
If Ethereum Developers are looking to expand, they're already Polygon developers! Developers can leverage Polygon's 
fast and secure transactions for the dApps they develop and get started here. 
 Website | Twitter | Developer Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook 
About Metacade 
 Metacade aims to supercharge, reward and connect developers and players, providing an unfair advantage through 
plug-and-play community initiatives and testing, early access, dev-player collaboration, financial rewards, gigs, 
accolades and a thriving ecosystem, all in a seamless, enjoyable platform. 
It aims to become the premier gaming platform that empowers developers and players, providing unparalleled 
opportunities for growth and collaboration. 
 Website | Socials 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Metacade 
 
Russell Bennett 
 
pr@metacade.co 
 
Company Website 
 
https://metacade.co/ 
 
 
 
 
