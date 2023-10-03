St. George's University Announces New Partnership with Lasell University

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA and NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / St. George's University has announced three new admissions partnerships with Lasell University, offering qualified Lasell students fast-track status and expedited entry into the St. George's University Schools of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine.

"St. George's is thrilled to form this partnership with Lasell University and to offer their most exceptional students manifold pathways to a degree in medicine or veterinary medicine," said Dr. Richard Liebowitz, Vice Chancellor of St. George's University . "We look forward to empowering Lasell students to pursue their dreams of becoming a doctor or veterinarian."

The partnership establishes two admissions pathways to the St. George's School of Medicine: a "4+4" program and a Master of Science in Medical Science, or MSMS, pathway. The new "4+4" program is also available to qualified students who wish to attend the St. George's School of Veterinary Medicine. Students may apply for the special admissions pathways when applying to or while enrolled at Lasell.

Under the "4+4" program, qualified students who have completed the four-year pre-medical or pre-veterinary curriculum at Lasell will be admitted to the four-year M.D. or D.V.M. programs at St. George's.

Under the MSMS pathway, students who earn their Master of Science in Medical Science at Lasell and complete all prerequisite coursework will enroll in their first year of the M.D. program at St. George's.

Under the "4+4" and the MSMS pathway, students admitted to the St. George's School of Medicine may spend their first two years of study in Grenada or their first year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and their second year in Grenada. They spend their final two years in clinical rotations at affiliated hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Students entering the School of Veterinary Medicine through the "4+4" program complete three years of study in Grenada, followed by a year of clinical studies at schools affiliated with St. George's in the United States and internationally.

In addition to completing prerequisite coursework, Lasell students seeking to participate in these expedited admissions pathways must maintain a strong undergraduate GPA and score competitively on relevant entrance exams, including the MCAT for the School of Medicine. Pre-veterinary students should accumulate at least 500 hours of animal experience with a veterinarian or animal-care professional.

"Lasell University is committed to providing our students experiential and collaborative learning opportunities to inspire a life of social responsibility, intellectual curiosity, and professional growth," said Lasell President Eric Turner. "We are thrilled that this partnership with St. George's upholds that mission by empowering our students to pursue the next stage in their academic and professional journey."

About St. George University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About Lasell University

Lasell is an independent coeducational University that emphasizes a combination of immersive learning and social and civic responsibility in both its graduate and undergraduate programs. Established in 1851, the institution is located on a 54-acre campus adjacent to a hub of professional and educational opportunities in Greater Boston. The school's faculty practitioners offer rich industry expertise across more than 50 academic programs in areas including athletic training, business, criminal justice, health sciences, information technology, fashion, and hospitality management. A model for intergenerational learning, the campus includes two early learning centers and Lasell Village, the first-of-its-kind, college-sponsored continuing care retirement community with a learning mandate that has drawn international attention.

