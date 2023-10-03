Partnership enables the distributive manufacturing of printed parts using STEP technology, broadening access to this new additive process globally

Evolve Additive Solutions, provider of industrial 3D printing solutions and inventor of the transformative Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP), announces a strategic partnership with alphacam GmbH to offer STEP-manufactured parts as a service to customers throughout Europe. STEP is a groundbreaking additive manufacturing technology that addresses the manufacturing constraints in accuracy, scalability and engineering-grade materials by other technologies in market today. alphacam will combine its deep industry expertise, vast experience in printing plastic parts, and strong customer relationships with its adoption of Evolve's Scaled Volume Production (SVP) platform to produce and deliver fully dense, high-fidelity thermoplastic parts with near injection molding surface finish and properties.

This marks the 2nd partnership of this kind introduced by Evolve as part of its mission to establish STEP production centers of excellence around the world ultimately to increase access to STEP technology as the only additive process today that can deliver on the material properties, accuracy, and scalability required to print end-use parts at production volumes and replace traditional manufacturing methods for more applications. The first partnership previously announced was with Fathom Digital Manufacturing, which currently offers STEP parts in North America and continues to experience rapid and expanding interest and growth in STEP from customers.

"We have experienced increasing demand for STEP parts in Europe, especially in automotive, consumer electronics, medical device and retail markets, as well as with fluid and airflow applications," said Jeff Hanson, Evolve's Senior Vice President of Go-to-Market. "Given their rich history and leadership in additive manufacturing, alphacam is the ideal partner to bring STEP technology to European industrial sectors."

"At alphacam we pride ourselves on remaining at the forefront of advanced manufacturing technologies and services," said Michael Junghanss, alphacam's Managing Partner. "I believe STEP technology is uniquely positioned to deliver on additive manufacturing's quest toward production quality and scale, and we are excited to now be able to deliver this value by way of STEP parts to our customers."

alphacam unveiled its new STEP technology offering with great reception during its widely attended 2nd annual alphacAM EXPO and customer open house on September 27, 2023. STEP parts production is now available directly through alphacam.

About Evolve Additive Solutions

Evolve Additive Solutions is transforming how the world manufactures. Founded in 2017, the company offers Additive Manufacturing production equipment, materials, software, parts production, consulting, and application services. Evolve allows for manufacturing flexibility, creating uniquely functional products while increasing speed to market and efficiency securing supply chains. Evolve's patented STEP technology is able to efficiently produce commercial grade production parts and create unique products that cannot be manufactured with traditional methods. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN with a materials technology center based in Rochester, NY. More at: www.evolveadditive.com

About alphacam, GmbH

For more than 25 years, alphacam has been offering the complete range of products and services related to 3D printing and additive manufacturing from the generation of 3D CAD data to the additive manufacturing of this data with the help of 3D printers and 3D production systems. alphacam's extensive offering includes the sales, consulting and service for industrial 3D printers and post-processing systems, professional plastic and metal 3D printing parts production services, and the sales and support of industrial CAD/CAM software. Owner-managed, flexible and fast, alphacam's unique set of services and expertise ensure satisfaction of a continuously growing customer base. More at: www.alphacam.de

