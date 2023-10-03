Anonos, a leader in data privacy, security, and enablement, announces the availability of a pivotal report, article, workshop, and panel discussion, emphasizing the critical role of "Performant Privacy" in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Generative AI (GenAI).

Performant Privacy focuses on revolutionary privacy tools capable of safeguarding sensitive data types, including Personal Identifiable Information (PII), location, and proprietary business data, while maintaining data utility in contemporary applications like AI, LLM, and GenAI. Applications such as ChatGPT and similar platforms fall under this category. With Performant Privacy controls, a wealth of high-value but high-risk data can lawfully be made available to benefit society and commerce. Addressing the challenges head-on associated with utilizing this data is crucial, as organizational and contractual measures alone cannot ensure data protection in AI/LLM/GenAI applications. Similarly, conventional technological measures like encryption, access controls, data masking, and tokenization fall short of securing inter-organizational data flows.

For example, while access controls and encryption protect data against unauthorized access, they do not limit entities with authorization from misusing it, such as leveraging the data to uncover identity through the "Mosaic Effect," which occurs when multiple data sets are combined to identify individuals within the data sets, even if they were individually considered anonymous. Masking and tokenization act to secure data when viewed in isolation; however, the occurrence of the "Mosaic Effect" is derived from the combination and correlation of datasets.

As noted above, the following Performant Privacy-related resources/learning opportunities are now available:

An IDC Spotlight Report regarding how enterprise intelligence can be tripled or quadrupled when focusing on privacy-mitigated economic value by leveraging Performant Privacy.

The IAPP Article "Performant Risk Mitigation for AI and LLMs," published on October 2, 2023 sheds light on the significance of Performant Risk Mitigation in AI and LLMs.

On Wednesday, October 4th, a "Performant Privacy Tools" workshop is scheduled for 3:30 4:30 p.m. PDT at this week's IAPP Privacy. Risk. Security (PSR) conference (Marina Ballroom E, South Tower) and provides insights on Performant Privacy Tools.

On Friday, October 6th, a panel discussion on "Performant Risk Management for LLMs" is scheduled for 2:00 3:00 p.m. PDT at this week's IAPP Privacy. Risk. Security (PSR) conference (San Diego Ballroom A, North Tower) and underscores the significance of Performant Risk Management.

"A key element of Performant Privacy is embedding privacy controls 'into the data' versus requiring that data 'go to controls.' This way, data sharing, combination, analysis, and processing can occur within existing data flows without requiring changes to business operations because the protections travel with the data. This is achieved while maintaining high performance levels comparable to processing unprotected source data but in compliance with privacy, security, and regulatory requirements," notes Mark Little, Chief Data Strategist Head of Engineering at Anonos.

