Smile CDR Inc.: Smile Digital Health Places No. 41 on The Globe and Mail's Fifth-Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Smile makes the list for 2023 based on three-year revenue growth of 942%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Smile Digital Health (Smile), a leading Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, is pleased to announce it placed No. 41 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.









Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies based on three-year revenue growth. Smile earned its spot with a three-year growth of 942%.

"Smile has evolved considerably in the last few years, be it our products and solutions, our impact on the industry, or our revenue. Being one of Canada's top-growing companies for the second year in a row helps to further emphasize this, especially coming from a source as reputable as The Globe and Mail. With our aim to drive change in the healthcare industry, growth is a necessity for the success of our mission. We are proud to be recognized for these achievements and are delighted to share the space with a host of other future-focused Canadian companies," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile Digital Health.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.3 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data fabric and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through the intelligent use of information, and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com.

