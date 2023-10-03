Decorated Apparel Market to Hit US$ 99 billion as Key Companies Line up for Fast-track Approvals | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The decorated apparel industry is influenced by an increasing preference for luxury clothing. The advent of artificial intelligence is permitting digital printing of aesthetically pleasing designs, encouraging numerous innovations.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decorated apparel market is anticipated to be worth US$ 99 billion by 2033. It is estimated to record a steady CAGR of 12.9% in the review period 2023 to 2033. It is likely to exceed a valuation of US$ 29.4 billion in 2023.

The global decorated apparel market registered an astonishing CAGR of 14.6% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022. The growing popularity of screen and digital printing on garments is a key factor driving market development.

Decorated Apparel Market Overview for 2023 to 2033:

Attributes Key Insights Decorated Apparel Market Size (2022A) US$ 25.8 billion Decorated Apparel Market Estimated Size (2023E) US$ 29.4 billion Projected Decorated Apparel Market Valuation (2033F) US$ 99 billion Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 12.9 %

With the rising trend of personalized t-shirts and t-shirts, the demand for decorated apparel has also increased over the years, thus promoting the market's growth. In addition, product and technical innovations, particularly in the women's clothing segment, will likely drive market growth. Patchwork trends and emerging vintage logos are also projected to drive demand for the product during the forecast period.

A strong demand for thoughtful materials in clothing also creates development opportunities for market participants. Furthermore, increasing demand for patterned t-shirts and other clothing due to altering trends is expected to contribute to merchandise sales during the forecast period.

The embroidery segment is expected to have leading contributions, by segment, in the global market by 2033. Embroidery products are in high demand due to their superior durability compared to other decorative garments. Custom embroidery work continues longer than printed designs. In addition, custom embroidery stretches a professional look and, therefore, has a broader range of applications in the business sector.

The growing availability of products with various unique designs, prints, color combinations, and patterns fuels sales of decorated apparel. Other embellishments in patterned t-shirts, men's designer jackets, and blazers will likely dictate the range of the decorated apparel market. The increasing application of embroidery and printing on sportswear logos, such as school spirit wear or fundraising activities for walking/running activities and youth baseball teams, is driving demand for decorative apparel.

Key Takeaways from the Decorated Apparel Market Report

The United States decorated apparel market is anticipated to reach US$ 17.2 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Japan's decorated apparel market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 13.5% through 2033.

through 2033. South Korea's decorated apparel market is estimated to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Based on product, the embroidery category will register an average CAGR of 12.7% through 2033.

through 2033. Regarding end users, the segment for men is expected to expand at 12% CAGR through 2033.

Country-wise Insights: Decorated Apparel Market

Countries Market Value (2033) Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) United States US$ 17.2 billion 13.10 % United Kingdom US$ 3.9 billion 13.90 % China US$ 14.4 billion 13.10 % Japan US$ 9.8 billion 13.50 % South Korea US$ 5.7 billion 13.20 %

"The ease of online shopping permits consumers to buy goods from the comfort of their home at any time without going to a physical store. Online retail often bid promotions and competitive prices, making it easy for clients to find discounts on their favored products. Advances in logistics and technology have made it easier for retailers to offer faster and more reliable shipping choices, ensuring clients receive their goods quickly. This is expected to remain a key factor driving the segment's growth." - says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods).

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the decorated apparel market are trying to strengthen their presence in the worldwide market by growing production amenities in several regions. The market comprises both global and domestic players. Key market participants focus on new product development and innovation approaches to improve their portfolio offering and brand prominence.

For instance,

In February 2021 , Hanes signed a licensing contract with Belle International to bring Champion accessories and footwear to China.

, Hanes signed a licensing contract with Belle International to bring Champion accessories and footwear to China. In February 2021, Hanes announced a partnership with G.O.A.T., a company of Authentic Brands Group, to develop the Muhammad Ali collection as part of its Champion Sportswear portfolio.

Get More Valuable Insights into Decorated Apparel Market Report

In its new offering, Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an unbiased analysis of the global decorated apparel market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights into the decorated apparel industry based on the product (embroidery, screen printing, dye sublimation, digital printing, others) end user (men, women, children) distribution channel (online, offline) across several regions.

