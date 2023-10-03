Anzeige
DJ Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG) - Performance pays dividends 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG) - Performance pays dividends 
03-Oct-2023 / 15:40 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Hardman & Co Research | Financial Services 
City of London Investment Group (CLIG) | Performance pays dividends 
 
City of London has announced its final results for FY'23. The headline figures were in line with those announced in the 
July trading statement. Weaker markets weighed on profitability, offset by outperformance across the majority of 
assets. A stronger US dollar also generally supported fee income. The lower average FUM led to a 6% reduction in net 
fee income to GBP54.6m. Costs were adversely affected by exchange rates and some adjustments for staff changes. This led 
to underlying EPS declining from 44.2p to 36.5p, a 17% reduction. The final dividend, as previously indicated, is 22p, 
bringing the full-year figure to 33p. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/performance-pays-dividends/ 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
                  Contact: 
Hardman & Co 
1 Frederick's Place         Brian Moretta 
London                      bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

1740451 03-Oct-2023

