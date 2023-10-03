DJ Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG) - Performance pays dividends

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG) - Performance pays dividends 03-Oct-2023 / 15:40 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research | Financial Services City of London Investment Group (CLIG) | Performance pays dividends City of London has announced its final results for FY'23. The headline figures were in line with those announced in the July trading statement. Weaker markets weighed on profitability, offset by outperformance across the majority of assets. A stronger US dollar also generally supported fee income. The lower average FUM led to a 6% reduction in net fee income to GBP54.6m. Costs were adversely affected by exchange rates and some adjustments for staff changes. This led to underlying EPS declining from 44.2p to 36.5p, a 17% reduction. The final dividend, as previously indicated, is 22p, bringing the full-year figure to 33p. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/performance-pays-dividends/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co 1 Frederick's Place Brian Moretta London bm@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

