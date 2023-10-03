Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.10.2023
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
WKN: A2QEQU | ISIN: SE0014855292 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GS1
Tradegate
03.10.23
18:42 Uhr
1,190 Euro
-0,022
-1,82 %
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2023 | 17:34
135 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Readly International AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (126/23)

Readly International AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Conditional on that the shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to
delist the shares in Readly International AB (publ). 



Short name:   READ    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014855292
----------------------------
Order book ID: 203369   
----------------------------



Provided that the shares have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market, the last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be November 17,
2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
