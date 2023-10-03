Anzeige
TOUAX has signed up to the United Nations Global Compact

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT

TOUAX has signed up to the United Nations Global Compact

As a company promoting sustainable transport, TOUAX has always been committed to social and environmental responsibility. By joining the United Nations Global Compact, the Group reaffirms this commitment and confirms its support for the ten universal principles set out in the Compact.

The UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate social responsibility initiative. It requires us to integrate the ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption within the Group and to communicate regularly on our progress in the area of corporate social responsibility.

"The Group has been committed to sustainable transport since it was founded 170 years ago, and our DNA is based on respect for the universal principles set out in the Compact. This membership is another step forward in our commitment to a more sustainable world" said Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski, the Group's Managing Partners.

UPCOMING DATES

  • 14 November 2023: Revenue for the 3rd quarter 2023

The TOUAX Group rents out tangible assets (freight wagons, river barges and containers) every day throughout the world on its own behalf and on behalf of investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of Europe's leading leasing companies for this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT Compartment C (ISIN Code FR0000033003) and is included in the CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information: www.touax.com

Your contacts:


TOUAXACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com Tel : +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel : +33 1 46 96 18 00

Attachment

  • 2023 Press Release Touax SCA - UN Global Compact en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57904c93-3732-471e-8772-3677217894b5)

