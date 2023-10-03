ePost Global Launches Domestic eDGE to Support eCommerce Small Parcel Customers

New multi-carrier domestic service offering will improve US nationwide coverage

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / ePost Global, one of the largest U.S.-based, privately held direct-to-consumer international shipping providers, launched a domestic service to expand its offerings in the United States. This new service, Domestic eDGE, will leverage a multi-carrier solution to identify the optimal route, pricing, and service for small parcel customers. eCommerce brands and shippers can connect to ePost Global as their single distribution partner with easy access to many regional and national carriers.





ePost Global logo

ePost Global - leader in direct-to-consumer global shipping solutions





"There are numerous options to select for small parcel distribution in the U.S. and each of these providers has varying cost structures, service levels, and coverage gaps. We believe the Domestic eDGE solution can take the headache of managing multiple relationships without compromising on service quality and price. eCommerce businesses can focus more on marketing and launching new products to their consumers and let ePost Global deal with the complexities of shipping and logistics," explained Helaine Rich, VP of Strategic Sales.

With the ongoing influx of last-mile carrier options in the U.S., ePost Global recognized the importance of visibility throughout the parcel journey and the ability to efficiently add carriers to the network. "Our new U.S. domestic delivery solution is a significant investment in our technology infrastructure and our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible experience. By leveraging our proprietary platform to ingest parcel data, we are implementing state-of-the-art end-to-end visibility and supply chain tracking to give customers near real-time insights about their shipments. This level of transparency is essential in today's fast-paced and interconnected supply chain…." stated Thanneermalai Krishnappan, VP of IT. "Also, our enhanced onboarding platform allows carriers to quickly join our network and keep pace in the competitive last mile delivery space."

ePost Global processes Domestic eDGE parcels through three of its facilities located near Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, and New York, NY. Using these strategically selected locations, Domestic eDGE will provide 2-5 day average delivery transits. While the service is set up to handle any volume estimates, the ideal profile to partner with Domestic eDGE is for packages weighing less than 25 lbs. and shipping 1,000 parcels per shipment. Ms. Rich concluded, "With the launch of Domestic eDGE, our eCommerce customers can ship with 100s of carriers internationally and domestically!"

Please visit ePostGlobalShipping.com to learn more about how to expand your eCommerce distribution offerings.

Contact Information

Kapil Kalokhe

kkalokhe@epostglobalshipping.com

SOURCE: ePost Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789680/epost-global-launches-domestic-edge-to-support-ecommerce-small-parcel-customers