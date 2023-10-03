The EIB granted MedinCell a 40M€ credit facility in November 2022, fully drawn since July 2023 after completion of all conditions specified in the agreement

MedinCell and EIB agreed that one financial covenant of the agreement no longer fits for the Company and therefore decided to replace it with a covenant more suitable to the Company business model, effective since September 28, 2023

The new covenant

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) and the EIB signed an amendment to the loan agreement that replaces the former financial covenant by a new one requiring the Company (i) constantly have at least 8M€ in available cash and cash equivalent, and (ii) benefit from at least one year of cash visibility on the basis of its base-case cash forecast. In case of default, the Company would have 30 days to remedy. After this period, EIB would have the right to ask for partial or total early repayment of the existing loan. The Company points out that, with its current base cash forecast, the covenant should be met during the current fiscal year and beyond. This forecast does not include the potential additional revenues from new service contracts or licensing agreements.

As a reminder, the former covenant

The financial clause of the agreement that has been removed stated that the sum of "cash plus shareholders' equity" must be greater than one euro. If this covenant was not met, EIB had the right to ask for a partial or total early repayment of the existing loan. Given the specificities of its activity, MedinCell did not meet that covenant as of March 31, 2023, closing date of the last fiscal year. On June 12, 2023, the Company obtained a waiver from EIB, in which it abandoned its right to ask for partial or total early repayment of the loan. Both parties also decided at that time to revisit the agreement to prevent the situation from happening again.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a commercial-stage technology pharmaceutical company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine already known and used active ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq).

We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

