Haffner Energy (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 Mnemonic: ALHAF) today announces the launch of a new range of renewable gas production equipment to accelerate the decarbonation of industry. This new offer, which is both high-performance and virtuous, has been developed by increasing the power of its SYNOCA® solution tenfold, and significantly expands the industrial market that Haffner Energy can address in the short term.

A new renewable gas offer that is competitive with natural gas

Haffner Energy is launching a new range of economically competitive and environmentally-friendly renewable gas production equipment, based on the enhancement of its SYNOCA® renewable gas production solution (HYPERGAS®). The new SYNOCA® range of HYPERGAS® production equipment, now with a tenfold increase in power, makes it possible to meet renewable gas requirements of 10 MW and more, as a total or partial replacement for natural gas, by direct connection to existing equipment without any significant modification to the industrial customer's installations. An intermediate 5 MW version will also be available.

A solution for decarbonizing gas now available to a large number of industrial sites

In Europe, more than 14,000 sites consume fossil natural gas for their industrial thermal process needs or to supply district heating networks and cogenerate green electricity on demand. Most of these sites face severe technical and economic constraints that are hindering their decarbonation.

With the launch of this new offer, Haffner Energy is now giving these players the opportunity to accelerate their decarbonation without delay and without economic compromise.

Sustainability, sovereignty, cost control and predictability: multiple benefits for manufacturers

The SYNOCA® modules enable connected sites to meet their decarbonation targets and to secure their gas supply, by replacing the purchase of natural gas with autonomous production of renewable gas from locally sourced biomass. Industrial customers will see a significant reduction in the volatility of their energy costs. Biomass supply contracts are generally negotiated over multi-year periods, ensuring stable primary energy costs, while the international gas market is subject to major fluctuations.

Haffner Energy will use its 30 years' experience in energy from biomass to help its customers set up and secure their biomass supply plans.

Significant growth in the market that Haffner Energy can address

In industrial markets, the need for solutions enabling autonomous gas production has increased considerably since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, followed by a sharp rise in the cost of natural gas and its volatility. With a solution that is now competitive with natural gas prices, Haffner Energy now has the resources to meet these needs.

Like HYNOCA® (Hydrogen No Carbon) and SAFNOCA® (Sustainable Aviation Fuel No Carbon) solutions, the new SYNOCA® (Syngaz no Carbon) offer is based on biomass thermolysis technology, designed and developed by Haffner Energy. Protected by 15 patent families, this innovative technology enables the company to address complementary market segments, opening up major new opportunities in the short term.

"Haffner Energy is now in a position to address much more effectively the massive market for decarbonizing natural gas-consuming industries," says Philippe Haffner, Chairman and CEO of Haffner Energy. "Many manufacturers have an urgent need to control their energy costs while decarbonizing their processes. Haffner Energy is delighted to provide them with a concrete and rapid response, within the limits of its own industrial capacities."

On a societal level, a carbon-negative solution to bring about the transition

Like HYNOCA® solution for producing renewable hydrogen, SYNOCA®, when using sustainable biomass residues, can provide a solution with a negative carbon footprint thanks to the biochar co-produced during the thermolysis process. Biochar is an economically recoverable agricultural amendment made up of over 85% biogenic carbon extracted from the atmosphere by plants during the photosynthesis phase. The capture and sequestration of this carbon in the soil constitutes a carbon sink and thus a lever for regeneration, far beyond the urgent need to offset industry's carbon emissions.

In addition, the deployment of the new SYNOCA® offer in industry is expected to bring benefits in terms of local job creation that cannot be relocated, and virtuous short circuits for biomass supply. Finally, it is a route to energy independence.

About Haffner Energy

A listed family company co-founded and co-directed by Marc and Philippe Haffner, and a key player in the energy transition for 30 years, Haffner Energy designs and supplies innovative decarbonation solutions for mobility, industry and local authorities. Its HYNOCA®, SYNOCA® and SAFNOCA® solutions, based on biomass thermolysis, a technology protected by 15 patent families, enable customers to produce locally renewable hydrogen and gas, as well as other green energies such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel, while capturing carbon from the atmosphere through the co-production of biochar.

For further information: www.haffner-energy.com

