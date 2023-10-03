Anzeige
03.10.2023 | 18:46
FBS Unveils Best Day Trading Strategies for 2023

DJ FBS Unveils Best Day Trading Strategies for 2023 

FBS 
FBS Unveils Best Day Trading Strategies for 2023 
03-Oct-2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY FBS 
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | October 03, 2023 11:23 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 FBS, a leading global trading platform, shares insights into the appealing strategies for stock day trading in 2023. 
FBS outlines the criteria for fruitful stock selection and lists favored stocks for day CFD-trading. 
Day trading, characterized by rapid buying and selling decisions within a single trading day, has surged in popularity, 
with over 20 percent of traders having experimented with this risky yet promising strategy at least once. As a global 
broker with over a decade of experience in financial markets, FBS is committed to providing traders with the knowledge 
they need to make informed decisions in the fast-paced trading environment. 
FBS identifies a successful day trading strategy as the one based on a careful selection of stocks according to five 
criteria: volume, liquidity, volatility, price segment, and the news. According to FBS, the golden rule lies behind 
prioritizing higher volume stocks for efficient trade execution, favoring stocks with higher liquidity for swift 
entries and exits, assessing the speed and magnitude of price movements to make profit vs. risk estimations, choosing 
stocks with suitable prices for effective position sizing, and keeping up with the market news. 
Based on these criteria, FBS analysts point out seven global companies with high volatility and impressive trading 
volume stocks that demonstrate promising opportunities for day traders this year: 
 1. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 
 2. Meta Platforms Inc. (META), 
 3. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 
 4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 
 5. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) 
 6. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 
 7. Apple Inc. (AAPL) 
This list serves as a starting point, highlighting stock CFDs with good trading potential in 2023. FBS urges traders to 
conduct preliminary research, evaluate trends, and employ appropriate risk management strategies to optimize their 
trading experience. 
For more information about trading and risk management, please visit www.fbs.com. 
About FBS 
FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is 
steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and 
its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over USD8.9 trillion. FBS is 
also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club. 
FBS is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not 
constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
FBS 
 
Press Office 
 
press@fbs.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1740465 03-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1740465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2023 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
