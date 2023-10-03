Workwell Technologies Inc.: Workwell Technologies Announces Acquisition of Polaris Payroll

Growing employee management services for small businesses nationwide.

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Workwell Technologies, the market leader in time and attendance solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, announced today that it has acquired Polaris Payroll, a cloud-based payroll software and service firm based in North Carolina.

"Polaris is an outstanding organization with an incredible track record and great management team," said Chad Buckmaster, co-CEO, Workwell Technologies. "This acquisition is an important step on Workwell's journey to bringing a fully integrated time and attendance and payroll offering to the marketplace."

The acquisition of Polaris Payroll aligns with Workwell's commitment to deliver well-designed and cost-effective solutions that allow clients to manage their employees with ease and efficiency. This new addition to the Workwell portfolio expands their service offering from time and attendance solutions to an all-encompassing workforce management solution, specifically for small and mid-sized businesses.

Workwell will continue to offer the Polaris Payroll platform to customers and resellers and will integrate the comprehensive payroll software into its flagship time and attendance product, uAttend.

"This acquisition is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment in building Polaris Payroll into the company it is today," says Rick Corpora, VP Payroll Operations, Polaris Payroll. "Workwell's management team has the highest level of experience and execution in the workforce management space, and we look forward to expanding and growing our business with them."

About Workwell Technologies: Workwell Technologies (Formerly Processing Point Inc) is a leader in providing innovative solutions to thousands of small businesses nationwide. From cutting-edge cloud-based time and attendance, to the latest in point-of-sale and mobile payments technology, Workwell brings products and services that save clients time and money while performing mission-critical business tasks.

About Polaris Payroll: Polaris Payroll has been operating in the payroll software business for over twenty years. Their proprietary cloud-based payroll platform allows customers the opportunity to build their own payroll service business. Whether they desire to own a dedicated payroll service business or want to add payroll to their existing business, such as a CPA firm, insurance broker, benefit provider or other business services offering, Polaris has a solution to fit all needs.

