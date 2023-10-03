Cameron Ashley Building Products: Cameron Ashley Partners With Roseburg Forest Products for Distribution in Louisiana

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is pleased to announce its distribution partnership with Roseburg Forest Products, a leading manufacturer of sustainable wood products. Cameron Ashley's three distribution centers in Louisiana will distribute RigidLam® LVL and RFPI® Joist products.



Cameron Ashley Partners with Roseburg Forest Products for Distribution in Louisiana

"We're thrilled to add Roseburg to our growing list of industry-leading suppliers," said Chris Grube, Category Merchant Director. "Their model of vertical integration of owning and operating the manufacturing facilities and timberlands that supply them sets them apart from competitors and ensures quality products."

"Cameron Ashley continues to invest in our commitment to Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region by delivering the top brands in the industry to our customers along with best-in-class service," said Regional Vice President John Gambone. "Our three Louisiana distribution centers will be stocking the full line of Roseburg LVL and I-Joist products, with a focus on value-added services such as plan takeoffs, floor & truss estimates, beam sizing, custom cut lengths, and we will have engineering stamps available. We will be lightning fast with our service offering and provide convenient pickup options for the entire Louisiana market."

RigidLam® LVL and RFPI® Joists are now available in Cameron Ashley's Louisiana distribution centers in Alexandria, Covington, and Lafayette.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, drywall, siding, and other specialty building products. They deliver an industry-leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 50 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. They feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same-day or next-day fast delivery banner. Their relationship-based approach rewards customers with their PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources, including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, invoices, along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more!

To shop online or learn more, please visit cameronashleybp.com.

Contact Information:

Camille Hammond

Marketing Communications Manager

camillehammond@cameronashleybp.com

864-281-3435

SOURCE: Cameron Ashley Building Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789682/cameron-ashley-partners-with-roseburg-forest-products-for-distribution-in-louisiana