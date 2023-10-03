Deltek ComputerEase Named to Construction Executive's List of The Top Construction Technology Firms

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that is has been selected as a top construction technology firm by Construction Executive (CE)Magazine. This is the third time that Deltek ComputerEase has been selected for the honor.

Now in its 20th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its September/October 2023 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms. CE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms list by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. In this annual list, Construction Executive highlights the firms that are helping construction companies leverage technology to streamline construction accounting processes, improve productivity and safety, and increase profitability. This year's list is a snapshot of the largest technology firms serving the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again by CE Magazine as one of the Top Construction Technology Firms. Deltek ComputerEase has helped thousands of construction businesses of all sizes dig into critical data to get the visibility they need to boost efficiency, maximize productivity and revenue, and optimize across accounting and project management," said John Meibers, Vice President and General Manager of Deltek ComputerEase. "We're proud to provide solutions to enable construction professionals to stay competitive, and this honor is a reflection of our continuous commitment to the construction industry."

See the full list of 2023 award recipients in the September/October issue of Construction Executive Magazine.

