San Juan, Puerto Rico--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - Caribbean International Commerce, a pioneering Bleeding Edge Technology Company, is proud to announce an innovative joint sales collaboration with EnergyGlassSolar and Veerhouse Voda. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable and resilient building solutions that could hopefully transform the future of construction worldwide.





Wyclef Jean, Caribbean International Commerce Forms Sales Teaming Collaboration using EnergyGlassSolar and Veerhouse Voda to Provide Sustainable Building Solutions

EnergyGlassSolar, a Saxon Capital Product renowned for their patented solar energy glass technology, has offered a new approach to the integration of solar energy within buildings. Their clear solar glass not only offers optically clear aesthetic appeal but also effectively harnesses solar energy, powering green energy batteries within any structure. This innovation aligns perfectly with Caribbean International Commerce's commitment to advancing sustainable practices.

Veerhouse Voda, an industry leader in Steel Pre-engineered building solutions, has consistently delivered cost-effective, disaster-resistant buildings and housing solutions. Their innovative approach to construction ensures structures are resilient, eco-friendly, and accessible to all, fitting seamlessly into Caribbean International Commerce's vision for holistic sustainability.

Wyclef Jean, Co-Founder of Caribbean International Commerce, expressed his excitement about this game-changing collaboration: "This sales partnership represents the convergence of innovation, sustainability, and resilience. Together with EnergyGlassSolar and Veerhouse Voda, we are bringing a white box holistic solution to the world. We envision a future where every building not only conserves energy but actively contributes to our planet's well-being."

This strategic alliance will combine the cutting-edge solar energy glass technology of EnergyGlassSolar with the disaster-resistant building solutions of Veerhouse Voda, all under the visionary leadership of Caribbean International Commerce. The result will be buildings that are not only eco-friendly but also capable of withstanding the most challenging environmental conditions.

Key benefits of this collaboration include:

Sustainable Energy Integration: EnergyGlassSolar's technology will enable buildings to generate their own clean energy, reducing their carbon footprint.

Disaster Resilience: Veerhouse Voda's pre-engineered buildings will provide enhanced protection against natural disasters, ensuring safety and security for occupants.

Cost-Effective Solutions: The Sales partnership will offer cost-effective construction options, making sustainable and resilient buildings accessible to a broader audience.

Global Impact: By bringing this holistic solution to the world, the partnership aims to contribute significantly to a more sustainable and resilient future.

Caribbean International Commerce, EnergyGlassSolar, and Veerhouse Voda invite the global community to join them on this transformative journey towards a more sustainable and resilient world.

For further information, please contact:

Seth Kanegis Co Founder CICH skanegis@caribbeaninternationalcommerce.com

About Caribbean International Commerce:

Caribbean International Commerce is a Bleeding Edge Technology Company committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in Technology as well as sustainable and resilient building solutions and smart cities . https://caribbeaninternationalcommerce.com/

About EnergyGlassSolar:

EnergyGlassSolar by Saxon Capital is a pioneering company known for its patented solar energy glass technology, which powers green energy batteries within buildings and self-sustaining greenhouses. https://energyglasssolar.com/

About Veerhouse Voda:

Veerhouse Voda specializes in Steel Pre-engineered building solutions, delivering cost-effective, disaster-resistant buildings and housing to communities worldwide. https://veerhousevoda.com/

