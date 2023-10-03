Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
03.10.23
19:47 Uhr
134,20 Euro
-0,15
-0,11 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,90134,4020:17
0,0000,00020:08
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2023 | 19:26
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM Sustainability Accelerator Announces Formation of UN Energy Compact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / IBM has joined the UN Energy Compact through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator Clean Energy cohort. IBM technology and expertise will be used to help address clean energy issues, such as energy transition and renewables strategies for communities.

The IBM Sustainability Accelerator's Clean Energy cohort was launched in 2022 with a focus on addressing issues such as electricity access, energy usage, energy transition, and renewable strategies for communities, tied to the UN SDG 7 of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy by 2030. The partner organizations are using IBM technology and expertise to have an impact across Africa, Japan, Canada and more, with a focus on vulnerable communities.

By uniting experts and technology, IBM is committed to helping find a way to scale and speed up solutions for underrepresented communities most vulnerable to environmental threats.

Learn more about the IBM Energy Compact here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789705/ibm-sustainability-accelerator-announces-formation-of-un-energy-compact

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.