International Paper Company: A Closer Look: Teaming Up To Reduce GHG Emissions

Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Engaging with key stakeholders on the development of a robust GHG emissions accounting framework for land use is foundational to our commitment to reduce operational and value chain GHG emissions. In 2022, International Paper was an active member of the Review Group for the GHG Protocol Land Sector and Removals Guidance development. We also initiated a pilot implementation of the Guidance?-?which will be finalized in 2023?-?and we actively provided feedback to the revision process through our participation in the WBCSD Forest Solutions Group.

We further engaged with the World Wildlife Fund in the development of the SBTi Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) target-setting guidance. This guidance provides the world's first standard method for companies in landintensive sectors to set science-based targets that include land-based emission reductions and removals. The GHG Protocol Land Sector and Removals Guidance will underpin the forest sector's FLAG target-setting methodology

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789707/a-closer-look-teaming-up-to-reduce-ghg-emissions

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
