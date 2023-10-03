Anzeige
Transition Capital Partners Acquires Texwin Metal Buildings

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Transition Capital Partners (TCP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Texwin Metal Buildings, a manufacturer and retailer of portable buildings and custom metal buildings, headquartered in Wills Point, Texas. TCP partnered with the management team and Plexus Capital. This transaction marks the seventh TCP investment with Plexus Capital, who provided debt and an equity co-investment to support the acquisition.

About Texwin Metal Buildings:

Founded in 1998, Texwin Metal Buildings, operating under the brands Texwin and Winslows Custom Buildings, is a leading manufacturer and retailer of portable buildings, carports, garages, barns, and various other models of custom metal buildings to the Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas markets. Through its four manufacturing facilities and 140+ retail locations, Texwin provides unparalleled customization capabilities and customer service.

To learn more please visit www.texwincarports.com

About Transition Capital Partners:

TCP is a Southlake, TX-based private equity firm. Founded in 1993, TCP has successfully invested in over 50 middle market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long term, without the artificial constraints fundraising cycles create for traditional private equity funds. With three decades of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of middle market companies.

To learn more please visit www.tcplp.com.

Contact Information

Andy Foskey
Managing Partner
andy@tcplp.com

SOURCE: Transition Capital Partners

