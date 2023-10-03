Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2023 | 20:38
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Apex Entertainment Syracuse Hosts Meet & Greet with Head Coach Autry

First Appearance of the Season for Syracuse University's New Men's Basketball Coach

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, will host a meet & greet with new Syracuse University Men's Basketball Coach Adrian Autry. The brand and Coach Autry have signed a three year sponsorship agreement in the Syracuse market. This is a ticketed event that is open to the public.

WHO:

Adrian Autry, Head Coach, Men's Basketball, Syracuse University
*Otto the Orange, the newest member of the Mascot Hall of Fame will also make an appearance from 6-7pm.

WHAT:

First Appearance and Meet & Greet with New Head Coach
Tickets are $10 per person. Purchase tickets here.
All attendees to receive an Apex swag bag valued at $25.

WHEN & WHERE:

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
6pm - 8pm ET
Apex Entertainment®
9583 Destiny USA Drive
Syracuse, NY 13204
(315) 515-8666

WHY:

Seize the opportunity to talk hoops and strategy with Coach Autry as he enters the 2023-2024 season. A seasoned alum, Autry played for Syracuse from 1990 - 1994. Since 2011, Autry coached under his mentor, Hall of Fame Head Coach and colleague Jim Boeheim.

Apex Entertainment®, which first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment destination. It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

Media Contact:

Karyn Martin
Golden Thread Agency
617.462.0108
karyn@goldenthreadagency.com

For Partnership Inquiries:

Rob Luzzi
Director of Field Marketing
rLuzzi@raventures.net

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, MA and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies.https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

SOURCE: Apex Entertainment


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789729/apex-entertainment-syracuse-hosts-meet-greet-with-head-coach-autry

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.