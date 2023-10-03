Apex Entertainment Syracuse Hosts Meet & Greet with Head Coach Autry

First Appearance of the Season for Syracuse University's New Men's Basketball Coach

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, will host a meet & greet with new Syracuse University Men's Basketball Coach Adrian Autry. The brand and Coach Autry have signed a three year sponsorship agreement in the Syracuse market. This is a ticketed event that is open to the public.

WHO:

Adrian Autry, Head Coach, Men's Basketball, Syracuse University

*Otto the Orange, the newest member of the Mascot Hall of Fame will also make an appearance from 6-7pm.

WHAT:

First Appearance and Meet & Greet with New Head Coach

Tickets are $10 per person. Purchase tickets here .

All attendees to receive an Apex swag bag valued at $25.

WHEN & WHERE:

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

6pm - 8pm ET

Apex Entertainment®

9583 Destiny USA Drive

Syracuse, NY 13204

(315) 515-8666

WHY:

Seize the opportunity to talk hoops and strategy with Coach Autry as he enters the 2023-2024 season. A seasoned alum, Autry played for Syracuse from 1990 - 1994. Since 2011, Autry coached under his mentor, Hall of Fame Head Coach and colleague Jim Boeheim.

Apex Entertainment®, which first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment destination. It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

Media Contact:

Karyn Martin

Golden Thread Agency

617.462.0108

karyn@goldenthreadagency.com

For Partnership Inquiries:

Rob Luzzi

Director of Field Marketing

rLuzzi@raventures.net

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, MA and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies.https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

SOURCE: Apex Entertainment





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789729/apex-entertainment-syracuse-hosts-meet-greet-with-head-coach-autry