New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone") congratulates Harbour Solutions Importation Inc. ("Harbour") on the official launch of its Reg D Financing. With an aim to raise up to US$5 million this round, Harbour is pioneering a go-public strategy targeted for late Q1 2024, offering early investors a liquidity event. This move strategically places Harbour at the pinnacle of an industry that capitalizes on a super-plant with millennia of usage, now being incorporated into mainstream brands to develop innovative food, beverage, wellness, and botanical products. It comes at a time when there is a seismic shift towards plant-based alternatives. Harbour's exclusive collaboration with Peruvian State-owned partner Enaco Empresa Nacional De La Coca, ensures a reliable and safe supply of product promoting a capital-efficient business plan. Coupled with Harbour's North American operational base and leadership expertise spanning various sectors, the stage is set for Harbour to emerge as the world's preeminent coca company.

Michael Astone, CEO of ArcStone remarked "Harbour's trajectory resonates with my past collaborations with top-tier CPG brands, especially during our ventures into CBD, like when Molson Coors invested in Hexo in 2018. I see a more favorable opportunity for large CPG companies to create downstream products using formulations from Harbour's supply of coca extracts, such as energy stimulant, appetite suppressant, inflammation, and pain relief products. The markets are large, and consumers are demanding alternative ingredients to some of the chemicals currently in use."

David Craig, CEO of Harbour added, "Our strategy is a blend of precise insight and relentless dedication. Our partners have been instrumental in our journey, and our blueprint is methodically designed for growth. I am most impressed by our ongoing conversations with some of the world's largest companies this early in our journey validating just how disruptive the coca plant can be."

ArcStone is acting advisor to Harbour. Key figures such as Darren Marble from the Issuance platform, and Peter Simeon, Senior Partner at Gowlings WLG, backed by the dedicated ArcStone team, have been important contributors to Harbour's success to-date. Their collective wisdom, experience and strategic guidance set the stage for Harbour's rapid evolution.

ArcStone is focused on crowdfunding, following the announced acquisition of Arcview Capital, LLC. Reg D is an industry game-changer, enabling businesses to access growth capital and growth investors to navigate premium investment avenues. With its expertise and infrastructure, ArcStone is primed to maximize Reg D's potential for private companies looking to raise capital with this tool and has a network of partners to maximize the success of these projects for private companies raising capital.

The crowdfunding space has experienced remarkable growth recently. In particular, the Reg D market, providing private entities with a structured path to capital without the complexities of traditional public offerings. This approach offers businesses a broad spectrum of accredited investors, enhanced liquidity, and an accelerated path to accessing capital. Recognizing this potential, ArcStone reinforces its commitment to its crowdfunding division. Companies like BrewDog, Elio Motors, NightFood Holdings, tZERO, and Boxabl have capitalized on Reg A+ and Reg D crowdfunding platforms to raise significant capital, highlighting the potential of this platform.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a leading Delaware-based financial advisory services holding company; ArcStone is sector agnostic. Serving a broad array of issuers, ArcStone's blue-chip team has garnered its experience with top financial institutions across Canada and the US, offering sage counsel. ArcStone's services span crowdfunding, M&A advisories, and debt structuring catering to entities valued at up to US$1B. Dive deeper: www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com.

Harbour Solutions Importation Inc. stands out in the Coca Consumer Packaged Goods, and Nutraceutical sectors. With a revolutionary vision, Harbour leverages exclusive partnerships, innovative strategies, and a seasoned leadership team. Harbour's multifaceted approach positions it as an industry game-changer, poised to redefine the future. Learn more at https://www.harboursolution.com/home

