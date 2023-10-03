Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. / BlockChain Loyalty Corp. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Clean Beauty Brand True + Luscious

PORTLAND, OR and MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. / BlockChain Loyalty Corp. (BBLC) is pleased to announce the official closing of the acquisition of True + Luscious a clean beauty brand making waves in the skincare and cosmetics industry. In a previously issued Letter of Intent (LOI) dated May 19th, 2023, BBLC acquired all the assets of True + Luscious, closing the transaction on October 2nd, 2023.

This acquisition is an integral part of BBLC's growth plans to increase revenues through geographic expansion and strategic acquisitions of product lines and companies which are compatible with its business philosophy, brand, and strategic corporate path. BBLC is dedicated to promoting a lifestyle of health, beauty, and wealth; through the acquisition and development of creative & innovative brands that cater to various sectors of the luxury markets, aimed at improving the way of life, while seeking long-term shareholder value. In the next couple of weeks BBLC will be making other important announcements that will shape the direction of the company going forward.

Mehir Sethi founded one of Pakistan's top clean beauty brands; Luscious Cosmetics, which saw its products on the shelves of Sephora Australia after global goods corporation, LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) snapped up Singapore based e-commerce brand Luxola.com in the summer of 2015, where Luscious had been regularly selling its products. Sephora became aware of Luscious' success after acquiring Luxola. The management and board are delighted that Ms. Sethi will stay on to assist with True + Luscious, supporting BBLC and its management through the transition and beyond, as a strategic consultant to the company.

"BBLC's new flagship brand True + Luscious, is an important milestone that the company is pleased to check off it's long list of catalysts. This is just the beginning, and we can't be more thrilled," said Joel DeBellefeuille Chairman & CEO of BBLC.

True + Luscious presents a unique opportunity, as the acquisition comes complete with $2,615,000 in existing inventory, and an email list that consists of over 8,000 customers. The brand is a reputable and profitable business in the high growth clean-beauty industry. Ongoing partnerships with the QVC & HSN (Home Shopping Network) and independent retailers also exist.

About True + Luscious

Founded in 2018 by a beauty industry veteran, True + Luscious is a makeup & skincare brand with established traction in the clean beauty niche. All products are Clean, 100% Vegan, with Sustainable Packaging. True + Luscious is certified by Leaping Bunny, which is the only internationally recognized symbol guaranteeing consumers, that no new animal tests were used in the development of any product displaying their logo.

About Belle Bonica Luxe Corp.

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (OTC Pink:BBLC) is dedicated to promoting a lifestyle of health, beauty, and wealth; through the acquisition

and development of creative & innovative brands catering to luxury markets that are aimed at improving your way of life, whileseeking long-term shareholder value. BBLC's promise is to commit to optimizing shareholder value by continuously sourcing un-paralleled revenue generating brands that match the group's 5 pillars of: "no limits. passionate. creative. innovative. fun"

For more information visit: www.bellebonica.com

Joel DeBellefeuille, Chairman & CEO, E. joel@bellebonica.com Tel. 1.888.653.1268

To learn more about Joel visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

Investor Relations: Just3 Public Relations, E. ir@bellebonica.com

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934 as well as relevant Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding future business prospects and opportunities. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

The Company does not assume any responsibility to update or revise any past statements regarding plans or projections related to any expected future events in cases where such plans or projections have not materialized or developed as previously stated or expected.

SOURCE: Blockchain Loyalty Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789748/belle-bonica-luxe-corp-blockchain-loyalty-corp-announces-closing-of-the-acquisition-of-clean-beauty-brand-true-luscious