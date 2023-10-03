The Provenance Chain Network: The Provenance Chain Accelerates through the SBIR Program to Phase III Award in Less than Three Years

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / The Provenance Chain Network Inc. (PCN) is pleased to announce the award of their Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III contract from Space Systems Command (SSC)'s Assured Access to Space (AATS) for the United States Space Force (USSF). This contract comes on the back of winning the AFWERX Space Challenge in 2020, the Space Force Pitch Day resulting in a Phase I and Phase II SBIR in 2021, and a TACFI supplemental funding award in 2022. These events laid the groundwork for adapting PCN's supply chain transparency platform to optimize the process of flight critical hardware reviews for National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Vehicles. These programs are how DoD is "Making Big Bets on Great Ideas"*.

"The resulting project effort, to adopt the PCN's supply chain transparency software, has enabled the realization of AAEQ's early-stage vision for a digital service. We have successfully developed a system that leverages the intrinsic benefits of a data centric architecture - digitally consolidating and aligning crucial data inputs that were previously disassociated," said Maj. Juan D. Mayssonet, USSF government lead for this effort. "We are excited to see the value this platform delivers through operational use. The goal is to tell a more comprehensive product pedigree narrative and provide digital transparency to the NSSL Quality Engineering mission stakeholders."

"We are honored to be working with Maj. Mayssonet, who serves as the NSSL Quality Engineering Branch Chief, as he continues this important work supporting the launch services team for USSF (United States Space Force). Our platform is driving monumental impact on the important work of assuring each critical component of a launch vehicle is inspected, reviewed, and approved. Initial side-by-side comparisons of the hardware review in the legacy manner versus the digitized way, are showing great promise in reducing time needed and money spent for this mission critical, quality process," reports Jeff Gaus, CEO The Provenance Chain Network.

During Phase I, PCN conducted feasibility studies to validate alignment between the supply chain transparency platform and AAEQ's Flight Hardware Certification process. SBIR Phase II enabled the PCN to begin adapting its software to meet the needs of AATS. The prototype solution also enabled the consolidation, scheduling, and reviewing of flight critical hardware in preparation for upcoming missions on multiple launch vehicles. It also facilitates an efficient means of reporting and resolving findings and discrepancies throughout the hardware review process.

Under the SBIR Phase III contract, PCN will accelerate the commercialization of the platform; this includes expanding integration of the platform across multiple launch-services providers and their supply chains. PCN and AATS will coordinate the operational deployment of the platform throughout the industrial supply base. The aim of this work is to increase the throughput of the flight critical hardware review process to accommodate the NSSL launch tempo increase, without compromising the quality or integrity of the Flight Hardware Certification process.

About the Provenance Chain Network Inc.

PCN's supply chain transparency solution is a dual use technology that combines three core components:

Digital Supply Chain - digitizing all critical components of a supply chain, primarily the People, Places, and Products within an organization - creating their digital assets. The platform is flexible to integrate with existing data management systems to consolidate and connect supply chain data wherever it lives.

Transactional Framework - utilizing a standard framework by which network participants share key data via commercial transactions. This framework provides selective disclosure to shared information, limited to the parties engaged in the transaction. These permissions are easily manageable by the data property owner. Through this recursive structure, network participants can request, receive, and validate key information about people, places, and products from any tier of their supply chain using existing business transactions while also protecting data security.

Permissioned Blockchain - immutably capture information and activity by and between known parties. Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ensures that all data is stored securely, with access strictly limited to appropriate users. DLT facilitates the sharing of data between partners while enabling the protection and preservation of IP and maintaining an immutable auditable trail of activity for all network participants. Data security and auditability are critical to facilitate network enrollment and participation.

