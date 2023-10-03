The Ascendant Group: CEO Connection Releases 2023 Mid-Market 500 List

SYOSSET, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / CEO Connection® announced the 2023 Mid-Market 500 List, offering users access to a searchable database of companies representing over $1.0 trillion in total revenue and employing more than three million people.

CEO Connection

CEO Connection logo

The Mid-Market 500 List, now celebrating its eighth year, is the official ranking of the top 500 U.S. publicly-held and privately-held mid-market companies based on gross revenue.

The list is a valuable, information-rich, one-stop resource to access contact data for key executives, such as CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, COOs, CTOs, HR and public relations executives. Additionally, there are expanded details on CEOs, including social media links, bio, company tenure and alma mater. There also is detailed company information, including revenue, industry, SIC and NAICS codes.

This year's top 10 list includes:

EBSCO Industries, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Andersen Corporation

MYR Group Inc

Fusion Worldwide

Arizona Beverages Co

ITT Corporation

The Greenbrier Companies

Waters Corporation

AdaptHealth

You can view the complete 2023 Mid-Market list here.

About CEO Connection

Inspired by C-level Wharton executives, CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies (with between $100 million and $3 billion in annual revenue). Our mission is to help mid-market CEOs and their companies succeed. We accomplish this by connecting members with one another and with the people, information, opportunities, and resources they could not otherwise access. Collectively, we promote the interests, welfare, and perspectives of the mid-market. CEO Connection was founded in 2005 and has grown into a dynamic community offering many benefits uniquely designed to help mid-market CEOs.

For more information, visit CEO Connection, and stay connected on X (formerly Twitter) @CEOConnection, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Neil Foote

Public Relations

neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com

214.448.3765

Contact Information

Sophia Lange

Public Relations

sophia@ascendantgroupbranding.com

302.450.4494

SOURCE: CEO Connection

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789736/ceo-connection-releases-2023-mid-market-500-list