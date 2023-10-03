CNH Industrial: STEYR Brings Hybrid Technology Closer to Production

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / STEYR® Traktoren, a brand of CNH Industrial, demonstrated its intent to bring Konzept technologies to market by unveiling the Hybrid Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) tractor at a recent press event in Austria in September, making strides since the concept's first introduction at Agrictechnica 2019.

Based on the STEYR 6175 Impuls CVT platform, the Hybrid CVT incorporates many of the features shown previously on the Konzept tractor and on the Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept. However, while they were development concepts, the Hybrid CVT is a fully-operational tractor that is close to production-ready.

With the STEYR Hybrid CVT tractor, key principles of the STEYR Konzept and Hybrid Drivetrain Konzept are drawn together into a close to production-ready machine. The machine allows for higher power in a lighter package and for 41 percent faster maneuvering at low engine speeds and a 15 percent reduction in fuel use.

Additionally, the Hybrid CVT introduces electric drive, which brings benefits for operators, owners, and the environment alike. With E-Steering, E-Boost, supercapacitor technology, E-Torque Vectoring, E-Torque Filling, E-Braking, and E-Eco Mode - the machine facilitates greater turning and traction efficiency, encourages more precise workrates/output, allows for effective energy storage, and is an innovative, environmentally conscious farming option. Electric tractors are essential to a sustainable future for farming.

"It was always our intention to move progressively from concept to reality with the Konzept innovations we have developed, and with the STEYR Hybrid CVT I think we have made clear our intention to break new ground with innovative technology and integration on a tractor that will provide customers with greater efficiency, productivity and driving experience," says Christian Huber, Managing Director CNH Austria and Vice President Global Tractor Product Management.

This new innovative piece of machinery demonstrates not only CNH Industrial's commitment to technological innovation, but to the environment for future generations of farmers.

