Dienstag, 03.10.2023
TDDE Tipp: Die Signale beachten und heute handeln…
WKN: A3D1K3 | ISIN: CA0909741062 | Ticker-Symbol: BXT
Tradegate
03.10.23
19:37 Uhr
0,224 Euro
+0,001
+0,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONXT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONXT SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2190,24023:01
0,0000,00020:08
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2023 | 22:38
138 Leser



BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Solutions Announces Change of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT), announces that Per Thoresen and Peter Damouni have resigned as directors of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Thoresen and Mr. Damouni for their contributions to the Company.

The Company is pleased to also announce that Joseph Meagher, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed as a director of the Company to fill one of the vacancies.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical production and evaluation, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization and clinical evaluation of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director
Email: info@bionxt.com
Phone: +1 780-818-6422

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789759/bionxt-solutions-announces-change-of-directors

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
