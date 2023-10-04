Sponge-Jet Announces New President and CEO

NEWINGTON, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / Sponge-Jet, Inc., the global leader in dry, low dust, reusable abrasive blasting is pleased to announce Edwin Zaharias as the newly appointed President and CEO. Ed will succeed Michael Merritt and assume his duties and responsibilities immediately.

Ed Zaharias with Feed Units

Mr. Zaharias brings nearly 20 years of experience in the surface preparation industry to this position, having spent the last 15 years working as a Senior Sales Manager for Sponge-Jet. In that position, he oversaw the expansion of Sponge-Jet in the Midwest and the growth of new markets in the United States - including the development and integration of robotics and automation to the abrasive blasting process.

Under Mr. Zaharias' leadership, the company aims to accelerate its growth, expand its product and service offerings, and continue to exceed customer expectations.

New President and CEO Ed Zaharias said, "It's an honor to lead an organization so committed to worker safety, while remaining on the cutting edge of blasting technology and productivity. Not only does Sponge-Jet offer a best-in-class product, but the people behind Sponge-Jet are some of the finest in the industry."

Ted Valoria, VP of North American Sales said, "Ed has been instrumental in pioneering sponge blast methodology in the field to maximize application success and sales growth. His managerial experience and his passion to grow will further our company's endeavor to produce the most innovative products in our industry."

Mr. Zaharias' commitment to continuous innovation aligns with the core values of Sponge-Jet, making him an admirable fit for the organization. Under his guidance, we are confident in Sponge-Jet's ability to support the development of innovative, cost-effective, and low-dust surface preparation solutions while maintaining focus on worker safety and environmental protection.

About Sponge-Jet:

Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, USA, Sponge-Jet, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of dry, low dust, recyclable abrasive blasting media and related high-production equipment. The Sponge-Jet process is recognized and used in over fourteen different industries with particular usage in the oil and gas, shipbuilding, petrochemical, historic preservation, power and nuclear industries, as well as in many other industries for surface preparation and maintenance activities.

The company remains dedicated, as it has been for nearly three decades to developing and marketing innovative, cost-effective, low-dust solutions to the surface preparation, worker safety and environmental protection needs of a very wide range of commercial/industrial customers.

