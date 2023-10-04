The Fives Hotels & Residences to Debut Its Newest Luxury Property in Riviera Maya, The Beachfront by The Fives Hotels, in Spring 2024

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 / The Fives Hotels & Residences announced today the addition of its new boutique hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico, The Beachfront by The Fives Hotels. Opening in spring 2024, the new adults-only boutique, located on the exclusive beach of Xcalacoco, just 15 minutes from downtown Playa del Carmen, will feature 50 beachfront and ocean-view rooms with spectacular views of the Mexican Caribbean. In addition, the hotel offers premium services and amenities, including a signature bar, gourmet restaurants that will delight the most discerning palates, and the ability to make pet-friendly reservations. Designed exclusively for adults, The Beachfront by The Fives Hotels will join the brand's prestigious collection of hotels.





"We are extremely excited to introduce The Beachfront by The Fives Hotels to our loyal customers, as well as our business partners in the travel and tourism industry. This new boutique hotel represents a new endeavor in our offering of excellence in luxury hospitality, and we are confident that guests and industry partners alike will appreciate the opportunity to experience this new property in the Riviera Maya," said Joaquín Serna, International Director of The Fives Hotels & Residences and TM Real Estate Group.

The Beachfront by The Fives Hotels privileged location, focus on exclusivity, premium amenities, private beach, and gourmet cuisine ensure that this boutique hotel will become a great destination for travelers from around the world seeking a truly unforgettable experience.

About The Fives Hotels & Residences

The Fives Hotels & Residences is a collection of hotels offering a unique style of sensory hospitality through its "ALL SENSES INCLUSIVE" concept based on the brand's differentiating pillars: All Senses Hospitality, Residence-style Suites, Fives Ambassadors, Culinary Experience and Fun & Wellness. At The Fives Hotels & Residences, we design immersive, multi-sensory experiences that engage all five senses when guests stay at any of our properties: The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences, a family resort located on the warm shores of the Caribbean Sea on the Riviera Maya, 15 minutes from downtown Playa del Carmen; The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, located in the heart of Playa del Carmen; The Fives Oceanfront - Puerto Morelos, located between Cancun and Playa del Carmen, ideal for couples to enjoy the beach and the best gastronomy. Our brand offers a wide variety of spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites with private terraces and swimming pools. The Fives Hotels & Residences is a subsidiary of TM Real Estate Group, one of the largest private real estate developers in Spain and one of the most trusted European brands in the vacation home market. For more information, visit www.thefiveshotels.com and follow The Fives Hotels & Residences on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

For reservations or special events, please contact us at reservationsinfo@thefiveshotels.com or by phone: +52 (984) 980 0541.

