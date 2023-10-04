HD-PLC*1 Alliance announced that it has changed its name from "HD-PLC Alliance" to "Nessum*2 Alliance" (hereinafter referred to as "Alliance") to promote the next generations of IEEE 1901*3 standards for wired and wireless (Any Media) communication for the Industrial IoT market.

As a background to this change of name to "Nessum Alliance", after Panasonic's communication technology based on the Wavelet OFDM PHY/MAC technology*4 was approved as Draft 1.0 in the working group in August for the next-generation communication standard IEEE P1901c*5 of the IEEE Standards Association which the Alliance and its members participate in, Panasonic changed the brand name of the communication technology "HD-PLC" to "Nessum" last month*6. In response to this, the Alliance has changed its organization name in order to continue to promote this communication technology in the future.

In response to the increasing need for robust and cost-effective communication in this highly diversified IoT market, the Alliance will further promote IEEE 1901 technology used for its long-range, high-speed and line saving communication on existing power lines/coaxial cables/dedicated lines and will also utilize this technology as the foundation for new short-range wireless communication functions*7 including underwater communications, then work on a new stage in both the wired and wireless (Any Media) communication fields to contribute to the growing IoT societies.

Nessum Alliance (formerly HD-PLC Alliance) is a non-profit organization founded in September 2007 by Panasonic Holdings Corporation (then Panasonic Corporation at the time of foundation) to advance and promote the IEEE 1901 standard, conduct interoperability and certification for Nessum, and participate in international standardization activities of communication devices using HD-PLC communication system that conforms to the international standard IEEE 1901.

For more information and membership please visit our web page at https://nessum.org/

