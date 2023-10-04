Ad hoc announcement: NewGAMe SA publishes interim results of the partial tender offer for shares in GAM Holding AG

04 October 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules:





NewGAMe SA publishes interim results of the partial tender offer for shares in GAM Holding AG



Following the end of the main acceptance period, NewGAMe SA ("NewGAMe") has published the provisional notice of the interim results of its offer for a maximum of 28,000,000 publicly held registered shares in GAM Holding AG ("GAM") with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each equivalent to 17.5% of the issued share capital of 159,682,531 shares. The interim results show that during the main acceptance period there were tenders for 40,243,738 shares.

The NewGAMe investor group currently holds or has the right to vote shares representing 9.6% of the outstanding share capital of GAM. The additional acceptance period commences on 10 October and finishes on 23 October. The provisional notice of the final results will be published on the 24 October 2023. Upon settlement of the offer, it is expected that NewGAMe will hold or have the right to vote not less than 27.1 % of the share capital of GAM. Pursuant to Section 5.5 of the Supplement n° 1, the settlement of the Offer is expected to take place on 6 November 2023, subject to any postponement (as defined in Section 3.7 of the Prospectus). As set out in Section 8.7 of the Offer Prospectus, the Offeror expects that the settlement date will need to be postponed by approximately four months due to regulatory approval procedures.





Upcoming events:



19 October 2023Q3 2023 Interim Statement



For further information please contact:

Charles Naylor

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

T +44 7890 386 699

Media Relations

Ute Dehn Christen

T +41 58 426 31 36

Visit us: www.gam.com

Follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

GAM

GAM is an independent investment manager that is listed in Switzerland. Total assets under management were CHF 68 billion as at 30 June 2023, with Investment Management at CHF 21.9 billion and Fund Management Services at CHF 46.1 billion. GAM has global distribution with offices in 14 countries and is geographically diverse with clients in almost every continent. It has 3,500 clients globally, of which c. 2,700 are based in Europe. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments was founded in 1983 and its registered office is at Hardstrasse 201 Zurich, 8037 Switzerland.

Other Important Information

This release contains or may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "aim", "project", "forecast", "risk", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "would", "may", "might", "will", "continue", "plan", "probability", "indicative", "seek", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to or may identify forward-looking statements.

Any such statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and contingencies subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, projections, guidance and estimates. Any forward-looking statements in this release are not indications, guarantees, assurances or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the person making such statements, its affiliates and its and their directors, officers, employees, agents and advisors and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and no person accepts or assumes any liability in connection therewith.

This release is not a financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire, exchange or dispose of securities or accounting, legal or tax advice. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, legal, financial or tax situation and needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, individuals should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, legal, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal, tax and other advice as appropriate for their individual needs and jurisdiction.

Attachment