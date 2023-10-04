Anzeige
WKN: 931802 | ISIN: LV0000100808 | Ticker-Symbol: UM9
Stuttgart
04.10.23
08:03 Uhr
8,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1009,20009:09
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2023 | 08:46
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Procedure for listing of Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. bonds initiated

Nasdaq Riga on October 3, 2023 received application from Amber Beverage Group
Holding S.à r.l. requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000870137   1 000    30 000 000   EUR   31.03.2027 

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public
immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. prospectus.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1169268
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
