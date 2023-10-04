In the last week of September, European electricity market prices rose from the previous week. For a majority of prices the weekly average was above €100/MWh and, in several markets, some hourly prices were above €200/MWh. The rise in gas prices, the decrease in wind energy production and higher demand favored this behavior. Brent futures continued to rise, reaching their highest level since November 2022 on September 27.Solar photovoltaic, solar thermoelectric and wind energy production In the week of September 25, solar energy production increased in all analyzed markets compared to the previous ...

