PV module prices have fallen since the start of the pandemic in 2020, reaching a global two-year low in April 2023, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). In the first two months of this year, average PV module prices in the United States stood at $0.36/W (DC), down 11% on a quarterly basis.From pv magazine USA Solar, wind and natural gas made up more than 91% of the capacity added to the US electric grid in 2021, according to the Electric Generator Construction Costs and Annual Electric Generator Report by the EIA. While total construction cost for solar approached $20 billion, ...

